ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Talks About HunterGirl Dating Rumors

Noah Thompson sees the social media chatter about his personal life and ignores it, mostly. There's one rumor about the American Idol winner's love life that bothers him. The story goes that Thompson and his longtime girlfriend Angel (with whom he has a baby boy) have broken up, and the reason is American Idol runner-up HunterGirl. It's not true — in fact, the truth couldn't be further from that rumor. This story comes with a twist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Scott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Obo#Offer#Taste Of Country Nights
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Larry Birkhead And Daughter Dannielynn Take A Backstage Snap With Janet Jackson

Dannielynn, the daughter of late American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, who died on February 8, 2007, had a good time with her father recently as they both attended a concert by singer Janet Jackson, which was held in Cincinnati, Ohio. After the death of Anna Smith, Dannielynn was the focus of a very fierce paternity and custody battle due to the claims made by Howard K. Stern, Smith’s lawyer; Larry Birkhead, Alexander Denk, Anna’s bodyguard, and Frederic Von Anhalt, who was husband to actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. On her birth certificate, the supermodel had earlier documented Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline

A storybook love. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music's most famous couples, but they've definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'" Yearwood shared with Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

The Boot

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy