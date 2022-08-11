ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for Inaugural Philly Arts & Music Festival now live

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybO7D_0hDyRST000

It combines music and visual arts, sharing the stage for one day next month.

The first ever Philly Arts and Music Festival, also called PAM, is coming to South Philadelphia.

And tickets went on sale Thursday.

The Marine Parade Grounds at Philadelphia's Navy Yard will be the home for the festival. It's on a large green space tucked away just south of the city's sports stadiums.

While the event will focus on the city's local musical talent, visual artists and crafters, the headliner will be New Orleans bandleader Trombone Shorty.

"There will be local art vendors that you'll be able to purchase art work from, and then there will also be live musical performances, lots of local acts leading up to Trombone Shorty, who is a legend in the festival sphere," said Conrad Benner, founder of the blog Streets Dept.

The blog documents and celebrates street art in the city.

He's tasked with curating the visual arts component of the inaugural festival. There are expected to be 20-30 art vendors showcasing their work.

"One thing that makes PAM stand out is that it really is just a general celebration of Philly's arts scene," he said.

"Artists move here from all over the country. We have an incredible scene of local artists, and we're the mural capital of the world."

The festival is being presented by Spectator Events.

As of now, no other bands have been announced aside from Trombone Shorty.

The number of musical performers are still being solidified

The festival will be held on September 24 from 1pm until 8pm.

For more, visit the festival's website

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

