NORWALK — It's go time for the annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Presbyterian Women's Accociation.

"Everything stays local," Wende Mersereau said about all of the money raised. "We contribute to many local charities and programs."

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Everything will be half off Saturday and everybody will receive a grocery bag (everything you can fit into the bag will be just $5).