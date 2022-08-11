Read full article on original website
Orlando leaders look at implementing changes to add to downtown safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are moving forward with discussions to implement more safety areas in downtown Orlando. City and downtown business leaders say they must partner in order for the potential safety rules to work. What You Need To Know. A shooting that happened in downtown Orlando has...
Orlando security proposals move forward, to mixed reviews
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners easily passed a series of proposals Monday designed to increase security and safety in the downtown area after dark, setting up a final vote later this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The reactions from commissioners and business owners was...
Orlando council members to review downtown security ordinance
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been two weeks since a shooting in downtown Orlando left seven people injured and reignited the conversation among city officials to look for ways to boost security. Orlando council members will review a proposed ordinance Monday to create a safer nightlife environment downtown. That...
Is the RP Funding Center getting a new name?
Is the City of Lakeland currently negotiating naming rights for the RP Funding Center?. The 2017 name change was part of a multi-million, five-year deal that included naming rights and making the center the home of the Lakeland Magic, the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. At the time, Robert Palmer was the owner of the Orlando-based RP Funding mortgage lending company.
Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months
The tenant was paying $1,200 a month for the rental home.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
High school student volunteers at Orange County food bank to help children
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some children rely on the help of food banks over the summer to help keep their bellies full while out of school. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida helped ensure children at community centers, neighborhoods and summer camps across the area were fed over the summer. Volunteers inside the food bank, including 16-year-old high school student Natalia Still, packed food items so children could get a full meal. Still has volunteered nearly every day this summer, totaling more than 100 hours.
Rising costs driving debate on the future of Cocoa's septic-to-sewer project
COCOA, Fla. — After multiple meetings, the City of Cocoa remains at an impasse regarding a project recommended in a Brevard County-funded study. During its regular city council meeting on Aug. 9, the five-member council voted down two proposals connected to plans to convert the septic tanks at 92 homes along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) to become part of the city’s sewer system.
Health First is 1st in Florida to offer whole blood on air ambulances
A new tool to treat those suffering from trauma-related injuries in Brevard County is now available as they fly to the hospital. Health First was the first hospital in the state of Florida to begin using what’s known as “whole blood” on its air ambulance helicopters. What...
🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes
Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
Metro Orlando’s median home price falls for first time in 6 months
ORLANDO, Fla. – The median home price in Orlando fell for the first time in six months and the inventory of homes for sale jumped again, according to the latest report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The report for July shows the median home price for the Metro...
Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach
APOPKA, Fla. — A parent-nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary in...
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
Goodwill cuts ribbon on expansive new Kissimmee retail location
In the Osceola Village on Dyer Boulevard Friday morning, there was a celebration that wasn't just about reaching the end of the week. But it was a TGIF indeed for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, who held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, second Kissimmee retail and donation location, just south of Osceola Parkway. It's in the site of a former outlet store.
Here we go again
1 – Advanced life support engine without a state certified Paramedic on board. 5 – Engines with only 2 personnel on board instead of 3 personnel. Did you know the current state of Polk Fire staffing?? For too long the men and women of PCFR have been bearing the burden of staffing shortages that the County has failed to provide any actual resolution to.
Souls to the Polls aims to increase voter turnout in Black communities
OCOEE, Fla. — A nonpartisan organization held a ‘Souls to the Polls’ event in Ocoee Saturday afternoon, aimed at increasing voter turnout in the Black and Brown communities. About 25 people marched to a nearby polling station to cast their ballots for the upcoming primary on Aug....
‘We cannot do this alone:’ Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees with hundreds in shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services waived its adoption fees in an attempt to get animals into forever homes as it cares for over 300 animals. Animal Services said in a Facebook post on Saturday, there are over 300 animals inside the shelter and over 200 in foster care.
There's an (apparently) haunted Walgreens on Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida
WalgreensWalgreens by Jeepers Media on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I've lived in Orlando for a year, and it still surprises me daily. I've said it before, and I'll continue to repeat it, you could be walking down the street past the most boring, everyday stores you can think of and have no idea just what the history behind the building is and how sinister it could be.
Location For August 16, 2022, Food Giveaway Is Changed To South Orlando Seventh Day Adventist Church
Location of Food Giveaway is changed to: South Orlando Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1112 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando, FL(call & confirm:407-855-8722) on Tues., 8/16/2022. (Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data &...
JW Marriott with a rooftop garden will seat a new downtown hotel and conference center – GrowthSpotter
It looks like Downtown Orlando will get its own luxury hotel and convention center, developers Albert Sokol and Marilyn Weiss have promised. Husband and wife heads Al Khalasa Development Group They introduced updated renderings with the city naming JW Marriott as the anchor for a 33-story mixed-use tower at the corner of Church and Pine Streets. They are seeking master certification to approve the appearance of the project, which includes a luxury hotel, conference center and JW Marriott-branded residences – a combination of 102 condominiums and 27 penthouses above the hotel.
