Carlsbad Police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to the hospital
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are on the lookout for two suspects tied to a shooting that happened Wednesday. When police arrived at the 1800 block of West Tansill Street, they found a man who had been shot in the head.Police looking for info on northeast Albuquerque shooting
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say two people were seen in a 2013 black Ford Taurus around the time of the shooting.
A reward between $500 and $2,500 is being offered through the police department and between $50 and $1,000 through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can call 575-887-1888 or 844-786-7227 or visit the Eddy County Crime Stoppers online or use the mobile app "P3 Tips."
