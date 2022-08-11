ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

THV11

Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
KARK 4 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KATV

WATCH: 2 sunglass thieves wanted by North Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing several pairs of sunglasses at a North Little Rock mall, the agency announced Thursday. Police said the incident involving the shoplifting duo occured on July 29 at a Sunglass Hut store inside...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Kyler Anthony Stigger of Stuttgart

Kyler Anthony Stigger, 14, was born on August 25, 2007 to Sarajae Beliew and Anthony Stigger in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He attended Stuttgart Junior High School in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Kyler enjoyed playing in his neighborhood with friends. He was a natural athlete...
STUTTGART, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

