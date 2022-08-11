Read full article on original website
Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Benton McDonald’s employee given princess treatment
A McDonald’s employee in Benton received a very special surprise Friday, and it wasn’t in her Happy Meal.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
WATCH: 2 sunglass thieves wanted by North Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing several pairs of sunglasses at a North Little Rock mall, the agency announced Thursday. Police said the incident involving the shoplifting duo occured on July 29 at a Sunglass Hut store inside...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Kyler Anthony Stigger of Stuttgart
Kyler Anthony Stigger, 14, was born on August 25, 2007 to Sarajae Beliew and Anthony Stigger in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He departed this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He attended Stuttgart Junior High School in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Kyler enjoyed playing in his neighborhood with friends. He was a natural athlete...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on South Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
Search for missing woman in Benton County underway
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
magnoliareporter.com
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
Records show accused Little Rock spree shooter Davis Jones has long criminal history
A 31-year-old Little Rock many faces a slew of serious charges following multiple shootings during a violent weekend in the Capitol City.
PCSO: man shot in College Station Sunday afternoon
A man has been injured in an apparent shooting in the College Station community this afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Bald Knob animal shelter planning to euthanize dogs needing serious medical attention
A local animal shelter's Facebook post about euthanizing its dogs spreads quickly across the state before being taken down by the page.
Little Rock police investigating shots fired at Mabelvale Elementary School
An investigation is underway Saturday after the Little Rock Police Department received a report of shots fired in the Mabelvale Elementary School community Saturday.
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
