Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
The Director of ‘Purple Hearts’ Says There Was ‘Originally a Love Triangle’ in the Movie
In an interview with Cherry Picks, the director of the Netflix film 'Purple Hearts' revealed there was 'originally a love triangle' in the movie.
22 Celebs Who've Hooked Up With, Dated, And Even Married Fans Or "Regular" People
There's a chance for all of us!!!
Primus, Trey Parker And Matt Stone Play The 'South Park' Theme Live For The First Time
This happened at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks. Yes, Cartman and Kenny were there too.
Jon Batiste Is Leaving 'The Late Show' After Seven Years
"We've been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon's incredible talent."
Ooooh! Buuuuurn! Here Are 23 Times Students Hilariously Put Teachers In Their Place
These kids are students...of comedy.
'Ring Nation' Is Amazon's Reality Show for Our Surveillance Dystopia
Amazon's newest effort to normalize its surveillance network will feature footage from Ring surveillance cameras and commentary from comedian Wanda Sykes.
Steve Martin Might Stop Acting, But He's Worn Many Hats Over His Long Career
Among his many accolades, Martin has won five Grammys for his contributions to the bluegrass music genre.
