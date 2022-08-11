Read full article on original website
James R. Merrick
Funeral Services for 78 year old James R. Merrick of Cadiz, KY will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation:. Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after 4:00 p.m.
Thomas D. Malone
(52, Crofton) Memorial services will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge.
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
Motorcyclist injured in East Seventh Street accident
A motorcyclist was injured in an accident Saturday night on East Seventh Street near Greenville Road in Hopkinsville. It happened about 10:20 p.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 39-year old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro, Georgia was headed east and attempting to pass other motorcycles in his group when he laid his motorcycle down in the left lane and slid approximately 260 feet.
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
Todd Co. schools reviewing facilities plan
Todd County Public Schools are in the process of updating their facilities plan and while the buildings are currently serving their students well, Superintendent Mark Thomas says they are being intent on not getting behind on planning for the future. All of the school buildings in Todd County are at...
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
HCCPL Genealogy Department launches digital archive
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library has added a digital archive of searchable online obituaries and death announcements to its Genealogy Department. According to a news release, the original obituaries are searchable by year and surname and are available from the library website, a library card is not required and access is available from any location, completely free of charge.
Person killed in accident on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
A person was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened near the Peachers Mill Road intersection, according to Clarksville police, which did not release any other details on the accident that closed the major roadway for about two hours.
Two indicted, arrested for 2019 Clarksville murder
Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Clarksville. Clarksville police responded to Glendale Drive on May 5, 2019 and found 57-year old Matthew Clark deceased on the roadway. The death was ruled a homicide and investigation recently led to grand jury indictments for murder against Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Amrhein of Clarksville, with Boyd also charged with robbery.
Suspect enters revised plea in College Street fatal shooting
A revised plea deal was entered Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Kachelle Isbell, the woman who shot 33-year old Anthony Johnson to death in April of last year. After initially pleading guilty July 1 to second-degree manslaughter—a Class C felony in Kentucky, Isbell on Monday pled guilty to reckless homicide, which is a Class D felony. Judge Andrew Self says like the first deal, the new agreement comes with a recommended five-year sentence with special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher opposing probation.
Bond reduction motion denied for man charged with manslaughter
A motion to reduce bond was denied Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May. Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance and public defender Mary Roher...
Webster County man arrested on murder charge
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged murder from Saturday morning in Webster County. KSP alleges 47-year old William Brian Virgin of Dixon called Webster County Dispatch about 9 a.m. Saturday and said he had strangled his girlfriend and that she was dead. First responders...
Woman accused of stealing from employer
A woman accused of stealing from her employer was arrested Sunday afternoon by Hopkinsville police. An arrest citation alleges 51-year old Debra Sheffield of Hopkinsville had been creating false returns while working at Walmart on Clinic Drive and that she had pocketed the money. Walmart personnel estimated that Sheffield had...
Lone Star Championship Rodeo coming up this weekend
The Christian County Cattlemen’s Association Lone Star Championship Rodeo will bring large crowds back to the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds grandstand this weekend. Both events are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aaron Hill with the Cattlemen’s Association says you can buy tickets at the gate or in advance on the Lone Star Rodeo website.
Art sale Sunday to benefit Arts Council, Art Guild
Over 200 original pieces created by the late Barbara Gardner will be for sale Sunday afternoon at the Alhambra Theatre in an art sale fundraiser that will benefit the Pennyroyal Arts Council and Hopkinsville Art Guild. Pieces start at $20 and include a variety of water color, chalk, oil, pencil...
