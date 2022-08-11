Read full article on original website
Related
wbaa.org
State officials warn Hoosiers of scams on tax refund, inflation relief payments
Indiana state officials are warning Hoosiers about scams related to the automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments. Last year, the state triggered its automatic taxpayer refund law because of unusually large revenue collections. That ultimately meant sending $125 to every Hoosier who filed a tax return last year. And state lawmakers recently approved an inflation relief package that will mean another $200 each to taxpayers.
wbaa.org
Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike
Almost 2,000 mental health care workers have walked off the job in California. They work for Kaiser Permanente, and they want their employer to hire more people - more psychologists, more social workers. Here's Lesley McClurg of our member station KQED in San Francisco. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Care delayed is care...
Comments / 0