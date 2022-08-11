Indiana state officials are warning Hoosiers about scams related to the automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments. Last year, the state triggered its automatic taxpayer refund law because of unusually large revenue collections. That ultimately meant sending $125 to every Hoosier who filed a tax return last year. And state lawmakers recently approved an inflation relief package that will mean another $200 each to taxpayers.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO