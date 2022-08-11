ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

New Cohort of Condors Set to Arrive in Humboldt

Another cohort of four California condors is scheduled to arrive Aug. 16 in a Yurok Tribe-led effort to bring back the endangered bird they know as prey-go-neesh to reestablish a population on the North Coast. This new group of the largest birds in North America, which boast a nearly 10-foot...
Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday

Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
