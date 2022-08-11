Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO