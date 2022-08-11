Read full article on original website
Related
North Coast Journal
New Cohort of Condors Set to Arrive in Humboldt
Another cohort of four California condors is scheduled to arrive Aug. 16 in a Yurok Tribe-led effort to bring back the endangered bird they know as prey-go-neesh to reestablish a population on the North Coast. This new group of the largest birds in North America, which boast a nearly 10-foot...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday
Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
