Read full article on original website
Related
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
NJ dog attacked by a bear is expected to recover. Here's how to keep your pet safe
MONTAGUE — Here, in northwest New Jersey, black bears are becoming more common, and more dangerous. There's been one hanging around the home of Michael Walsh and his neighbors for "a month or more," he said. "Real nasty bear; young male; not afraid of anything." ...
Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green
Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forgotten N.J. safari park becomes trekking and biking destination for locals
As a kid growing up in Ringwood Borough, Gwen Marquardt knew that Warner Bros.’ “Jungle Habitat” theme park was the place to see wild carnivores and herbivores of all sizes in the 1970s. “It was just a really cool place I liked to visit, because I liked...
Wow! One of the Scariest Halloween Drive-Thru’s in New Jersey!
It seems that the "pre" Halloween season is here. We are seeing decorations, costumes, and events beginning to pop up that are all part of the huge Halloween season here in New Jersey. Halloween is a huge event now, not only around New Jersey but throughout the United States. According...
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Drought conditions worsen across New Jersey; temps remain in the 80s
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says the weather will be quite comfortable over the next few days.
Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ
If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
wrnjradio.com
Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant
Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
ocscanner.news
NEW JERSEY STATE TROOPERS SAVE PUPPIES FROM TRENCH AND TROOPER FINDS A HOME
Recently, troopers from Troop “C” Hamilton Station responded to an animal complaint for 3 puppies that wandered off into the woods and fell into an irrigation trench approximately 10 feet underground. While we do not teach puppy saving techniques in the academy, the troopers created a makeshift catch...
This New Jersey Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
themontynews
Skillman, NJ
321
Followers
303
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
Comments / 4