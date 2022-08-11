Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
2 men suspected of preying on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
mymotherlode.com
Cause Of Deer Fire Still Unknown
Groveland, CA — CAL Fire is seeking tips from the public about Sunday’s fire that burned approximately six acres near Deer Flat Road and Wards Ferry Road in the Groveland area. It was located at 7:36am and was contained within about three hours. The cause is under investigation....
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school
STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
mymotherlode.com
Downtown Sonora Improvement?
Tracey Petersen asks Mother Lode residents, “What could be done to improve downtown Sonora?”
Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
2 dead, multiple injured in shootings during violent week in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A week-long wave of gun violence in Stockton has left two people dead and multiple others injured. The first deadly shooting of the week took place Thursday when a man was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall in broad daylight. Family members identified the...
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
KSBW.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
mymotherlode.com
Thomas, Lasha
Lasha June Thomas, born January 30, 1972 in Redwood City, California passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/09/2022. Age: 50. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
Single mom loses kids' childhood memories to rats in Placerville storage unit
PLACERVILLE - A woman was disgusted with what she found crawling through her storage unit. She now wants others to know the risks with rats -- before they rent. There's a fence between Katie Pinkerton and her old storage unit now and she's quite OK with that. "The urine and the feces, almost everything in my storage unit was chewed," said Pinkerton. "I mean just disgusted, You don't think when you rent storage you're going to have a problem with rats." Pictures show feces and multiple dead rats inside her belongings at her old storage unit. That's what her kids...
73-year-old woman robbed in her home, Stockton Police searching for man
STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 73-year-old woman in her home.Police say the robbery happened on East Bianchi Road at around 3:30 p.m.Investigators say the suspect pushed open the woman's door just after she came home and then punched her two times and robbed her.No arrests have been made.
Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
1 dead in Stockton shooting along West Lane
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4900 block of West Lane. Authorities said first responders arrived to find a person, only described as male, who had been shot. Despite efforts to save...
mymotherlode.com
Wagon Trail Realignment Project Will Impact Traffic
Calaveras, CA– The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.
