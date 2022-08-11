ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Mountain Democrat

2 men suspected of preying on shopper

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cause Of Deer Fire Still Unknown

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire is seeking tips from the public about Sunday’s fire that burned approximately six acres near Deer Flat Road and Wards Ferry Road in the Groveland area. It was located at 7:36am and was contained within about three hours. The cause is under investigation....
GROVELAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school

STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
LODI, CA
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA
FOX40

Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
LODI, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymotherlode.com

Thomas, Lasha

Lasha June Thomas, born January 30, 1972 in Redwood City, California passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/09/2022. Age: 50. Residence: Sonora, CA.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Single mom loses kids' childhood memories to rats in Placerville storage unit

PLACERVILLE - A woman was disgusted with what she found crawling through her storage unit. She now wants others to know the risks with rats -- before they rent.  There's a fence between Katie Pinkerton and her old storage unit now and she's quite OK with that. "The urine and the feces, almost everything in my storage unit was chewed," said Pinkerton. "I mean just disgusted,  You don't think when you rent storage you're going to have a problem with rats." Pictures show feces and multiple dead rats inside her belongings at her old storage unit. That's what her kids...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 dead in Stockton shooting along West Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4900 block of West Lane. Authorities said first responders arrived to find a person, only described as male, who had been shot. Despite efforts to save...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Wagon Trail Realignment Project Will Impact Traffic

Calaveras, CA– The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.
ANGELS CAMP, CA

