PLACERVILLE - A woman was disgusted with what she found crawling through her storage unit. She now wants others to know the risks with rats -- before they rent. There's a fence between Katie Pinkerton and her old storage unit now and she's quite OK with that. "The urine and the feces, almost everything in my storage unit was chewed," said Pinkerton. "I mean just disgusted, You don't think when you rent storage you're going to have a problem with rats." Pictures show feces and multiple dead rats inside her belongings at her old storage unit. That's what her kids...

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO