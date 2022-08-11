Read full article on original website
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
purewow.com
Roasted Mushroom Stuffed Peppers
For a quick and easy weeknight dinner, we love these stuffed peppers that take only 45 minutes to make. They’re filled with a mixture of Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice, roasted oyster mushrooms, spinach, garlic and fresh thyme. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese for an extra bit of flavor.
thesouthernladycooks.com
STEAK SAUCE SLOPPY JOES
Steak sauce sloppy joes are so simple to prepare, and my family loves them. Sloppy joes are so easy, and I love that you can serve sloppy joe meat in several different ways. I like to make several meals out of it. I’ll make sandwiches for one meal and then serve the leftovers over a baked potato. Seriously…try it. So good! These steak sauce sloppy joes are very flavorful!
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Whole Chicken
Tent aluminum foil over the chicken and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of one of the thighs should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). If needed, return to the air fryer and cook in 5-minute increments until safe temperature is achieved.
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
There's more to olives than oil: Bake them in bread, toss them in a salad or roast them with cod and chorizo - scrummy ways with the tangy versatile fruit
You can use any kind of white fish with this dish, and salmon or prawns would work too. Adjust the cooking time as needed. 100g (3½oz) mixed pitted olives, such as green French Lucques and red Italian Cerignolas. 400g tin of chopped tomatoes. 4 skinless cod fillets. 100g (3½oz)...
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
The Daily South
Refrigerator Pickles
When the cucumber harvest outpaces your ability to eat them, whether that's as cucumber sandwiches or even cucumber salsa, take another approach: Pickle them. Quick refrigerator pickles are a great way to use up pounds of cucumbers at once. They'll be ready to eat within 12 hours and last up to 2 weeks, so if you keep a pickle-making plan on your weekly agenda, you'll never be left empty handed.
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
Mini Apple Pies
This fall I’m adding these mini apple pies into my dessert rotation. Each one is tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand but has a huge payoff. Plus, they’re portable, which means they’re a great on-the-go snack to pack for a special school lunch, road trips, or hiking adventures. Tasty, easy to eat, and with big apple flavor, mini apple pies are bound to be a new family favorite.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Our fluffy Cinnamon Roll Waffles are made with canned cinnamon rolls but they turn into the most delicious golden brown waffles you have ever tasted. Easy to make a stack in under 10 minutes, complete with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese icing topping off this breakfast mash-up. Cinnamon Rolls In...
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
fitfoodiefinds.com
Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas
These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
thepioneerwoman.com
Biscuits and Gravy Casserole
Nothing says "Good morning!" like this biscuits and gravy casserole! Made with time-saving canned biscuits, homemade gravy, and plenty of eggs and cheese, it's an easy-to-make, quick-to-bake breakfast casserole that's perfect for any brunch, special holiday (it's never too early to plan for Christmas!), or weekend with friends. How do...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Calls Her Easy Citrus Salad Recipe ‘Effortless’
Ree Drummond makes a simple citrus salad that's perfect for brunch. With very little effort and a tasty vinaigrette, the salad is visually stunning and so easy to pull together.
