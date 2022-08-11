ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe

Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Roasted Mushroom Stuffed Peppers

For a quick and easy weeknight dinner, we love these stuffed peppers that take only 45 minutes to make. They’re filled with a mixture of Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice, roasted oyster mushrooms, spinach, garlic and fresh thyme. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese for an extra bit of flavor.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

STEAK SAUCE SLOPPY JOES

Steak sauce sloppy joes are so simple to prepare, and my family loves them. Sloppy joes are so easy, and I love that you can serve sloppy joe meat in several different ways. I like to make several meals out of it. I’ll make sandwiches for one meal and then serve the leftovers over a baked potato. Seriously…try it. So good! These steak sauce sloppy joes are very flavorful!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Air Fryer Whole Chicken

Tent aluminum foil over the chicken and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of one of the thighs should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). If needed, return to the air fryer and cook in 5-minute increments until safe temperature is achieved.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Nutrition#Calories#Cholesterol#Food Drink
Popculture

Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Southern Fried Corn Recipe

While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
RECIPES
Mashed

Peachy Dump Cake Recipe

While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Refrigerator Pickles

When the cucumber harvest outpaces your ability to eat them, whether that's as cucumber sandwiches or even cucumber salsa, take another approach: Pickle them. Quick refrigerator pickles are a great way to use up pounds of cucumbers at once. They'll be ready to eat within 12 hours and last up to 2 weeks, so if you keep a pickle-making plan on your weekly agenda, you'll never be left empty handed.
RECIPES
Mashed

Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

Mini Apple Pies

This fall I’m adding these mini apple pies into my dessert rotation. Each one is tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand but has a huge payoff. Plus, they’re portable, which means they’re a great on-the-go snack to pack for a special school lunch, road trips, or hiking adventures. Tasty, easy to eat, and with big apple flavor, mini apple pies are bound to be a new family favorite.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Our fluffy Cinnamon Roll Waffles are made with canned cinnamon rolls but they turn into the most delicious golden brown waffles you have ever tasted. Easy to make a stack in under 10 minutes, complete with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese icing topping off this breakfast mash-up. Cinnamon Rolls In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways

Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas

These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Nothing says "Good morning!" like this biscuits and gravy casserole! Made with time-saving canned biscuits, homemade gravy, and plenty of eggs and cheese, it's an easy-to-make, quick-to-bake breakfast casserole that's perfect for any brunch, special holiday (it's never too early to plan for Christmas!), or weekend with friends. How do...
