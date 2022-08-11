ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

Kool AM

Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?

We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
FREEPORT, ME
Kool AM

Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?

We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
Kool AM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Why in the Heck is This Local Wal-Mart Selling Connecticut T-Shirts?

We all shop at Wal Mart. It's a huge part of our community but I noticed some peculiar recently and so did every body else. Right now they are selling something peculiar. Wal Mart in Auburn norming sells Maine state clothing. Whether it be t-shirts with the state name or college and university shirts, they're always promoting Maine, because that's where we are.
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Several Pairs of Underwear Were Just Discovered in The Walls of a Maine House During a Renovation

I am proud to present that we have uncovered the answer to the age-old question, Boxers or Briefs? Well, it's boxers. A house in Lewiston, recently bought by my wife and I has proved to not only be old but also full of very interesting surprises. When you buy an old house you do tend to think of what you may find inside. Whether it's a treasure, old coins, money, or even bones, you imagine these things but no one expected what was found.
LEWISTON, ME
Kool AM

Man Clocked Doing Over 160 MPH On New Hampshire Highway

A 30 year old man from Connecticut is in quite a bit of trouble after he allegedly raced at nearly twice the speed limit down a New Hampshire highway. According to WGME, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury (CT), was clocked doing 161 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone on the I-93 in Ashland, New Hampshire on Sunday.
ASHLAND, NH
Kool AM

$400,000 Ferrari Was Stolen From Maine Resort & Then Wrecked

According to News Center Maine, police were called to the Cliff House resort over the weekend to investigate a report of a stolen exotic car. When police arrived at the resort, they were told that the vehicle that was taken was a 2021 CP 812GT made by Ferrari. Police were also told that the vehicle had last been seen the night before in the parking lot in the front of the resort. The car had been last seen by a resort security guard.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

This Huge Red Lake-Side Dream House in Winthrop Will Blow You Away

Their is a listing on Pouliot Realty right now that has given me chills. Located at 155 Memorial Drive in Winthrop, this stunning big red house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and breath-taking waterfront views. The property sits on Maranacook Lake and it will blow you away. This house was custom-built in 2020 and has all of the latest bells and whistles.
WINTHROP, ME
Kool AM

Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid

According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

