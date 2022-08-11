Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8 y/o Student, Asking For Inappropriate Pictures
A Maine man, who drives a school bus in the state of New Hampshire, has been taken into custody after allegations that he harassed, stalked and asked for inappropriate photos from an 8-year-old boy who rides his school bus. According to WGME 13, 39-year-old Michael Chick, lives in Eliot, Maine...
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?
We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
12-Year-Old That May Be Experiencing Mental Health Issues Reported Missing in Maine
Mbacu has been safely located as of 8:30 Monday evening. According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a 12-year-old who is unfamiliar with the area he was last seen in has gone missing. Moss says that the Portland Maine Police Department has issued...
Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?
We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Locally Owned Clothing Store is Inspiring Woman of All Shapes & Sizes
When Maggie Norzow was just 21 years old she decided to open a store in Lisbon Falls. This story is called, EastCraeft. This was 8 years ago and this woman's clothing store is still going strong. I'd like to highlight something she is doing that is very refreshing. Female equality...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
Why in the Heck is This Local Wal-Mart Selling Connecticut T-Shirts?
We all shop at Wal Mart. It's a huge part of our community but I noticed some peculiar recently and so did every body else. Right now they are selling something peculiar. Wal Mart in Auburn norming sells Maine state clothing. Whether it be t-shirts with the state name or college and university shirts, they're always promoting Maine, because that's where we are.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Several Pairs of Underwear Were Just Discovered in The Walls of a Maine House During a Renovation
I am proud to present that we have uncovered the answer to the age-old question, Boxers or Briefs? Well, it's boxers. A house in Lewiston, recently bought by my wife and I has proved to not only be old but also full of very interesting surprises. When you buy an old house you do tend to think of what you may find inside. Whether it's a treasure, old coins, money, or even bones, you imagine these things but no one expected what was found.
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
Maine Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Gunpoint In New Hampshire
According to WABI, a Maine man is wanted by U. S. Marshalls for allegedly kidnapping a New Hampshire woman at gunpoint. Peter M. Curtis has been accused of kidnapping the woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire. The victim has since been released and has returned home. A post on the Brentwood,...
Man Clocked Doing Over 160 MPH On New Hampshire Highway
A 30 year old man from Connecticut is in quite a bit of trouble after he allegedly raced at nearly twice the speed limit down a New Hampshire highway. According to WGME, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury (CT), was clocked doing 161 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone on the I-93 in Ashland, New Hampshire on Sunday.
$400,000 Ferrari Was Stolen From Maine Resort & Then Wrecked
According to News Center Maine, police were called to the Cliff House resort over the weekend to investigate a report of a stolen exotic car. When police arrived at the resort, they were told that the vehicle that was taken was a 2021 CP 812GT made by Ferrari. Police were also told that the vehicle had last been seen the night before in the parking lot in the front of the resort. The car had been last seen by a resort security guard.
This Huge Red Lake-Side Dream House in Winthrop Will Blow You Away
Their is a listing on Pouliot Realty right now that has given me chills. Located at 155 Memorial Drive in Winthrop, this stunning big red house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and breath-taking waterfront views. The property sits on Maranacook Lake and it will blow you away. This house was custom-built in 2020 and has all of the latest bells and whistles.
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
BE AWARE: New Scammers Pretending to be Augusta, Maine Police Department
As I was perusing Facebook this morning I noticed something pretty interesting. It was a scam alert from the Augusta Maine Police Department. Now, it's not super-uncommon for the police department to be warning the community of scams, however, it IS uncommon for them to warn of scams involving their own department.
