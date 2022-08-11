Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Lima News
Fort Loramie wins Waynesfield-Goshen Invite
Fort Loramie was the top team with a score of 311 with Jackson Center (345) taking second and Botkins 356) finishing third. Other team scores were Calvary Christian (374), North Baltimore (388), Fairlawn (389), St. Marys (391). Kenton (396), Ben Logan (415), Waynesfield-Goshen (433), Ridgemont (440) and Hardin Northern (446).
Central Jam arrives in style
LIMA — The Central District is helping to revitalize the vision of Lima as a vibrant place to live, work, and be entertained as Central Jam, their first major event, brought in crowds to listen to their feature artists, country singers Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon. Johnson’s song “Front...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
Lima News
Back-to-school vax clinic planned in Delphos
DELPHOS — Allen County Public Health will hold a back-to-school immunization clinic from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Delphos Public Library, 309 W. Second St., Delphos. The clinic is open to all students entering sixth through 12th grade. All vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, will be offered. Appointments are...
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Tues., Aug. 16, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in...
WTOL-TV
Congrats to the WINNER of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
And the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is... Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse, Ohio! Congratulations and thank you to everyone for supporting St. Jude!
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
WTOL-TV
Residents frustrated by reconstruction of 3 traffic circles in south Toledo
The three traffic circles were going to cost around $292,000. The reconstruction has added another $16,000, and a lot of frustration from residents.
Lima News
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
Lima News
AAUW Book Fair announces 2022 dates
LIMA — The American Association of University Women has announced the dates of their annual book fair in Lima. This year’s fair will be held at 2400 Elida Rd., the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall, off the Cable Road entrance. The fair will go from...
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
sent-trib.com
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday. A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.
