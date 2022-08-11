ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Fort Loramie wins Waynesfield-Goshen Invite

Fort Loramie was the top team with a score of 311 with Jackson Center (345) taking second and Botkins 356) finishing third. Other team scores were Calvary Christian (374), North Baltimore (388), Fairlawn (389), St. Marys (391). Kenton (396), Ben Logan (415), Waynesfield-Goshen (433), Ridgemont (440) and Hardin Northern (446).
FORT LORAMIE, OH
The Lima News

Central Jam arrives in style

LIMA — The Central District is helping to revitalize the vision of Lima as a vibrant place to live, work, and be entertained as Central Jam, their first major event, brought in crowds to listen to their feature artists, country singers Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon. Johnson’s song “Front...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Opening day parade offers fair treats for all

LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ottawa, OH
Ottawa, OH
Sports
Lima News

Back-to-school vax clinic planned in Delphos

DELPHOS — Allen County Public Health will hold a back-to-school immunization clinic from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Delphos Public Library, 309 W. Second St., Delphos. The clinic is open to all students entering sixth through 12th grade. All vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, will be offered. Appointments are...
DELPHOS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability

(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Tues., Aug. 16, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in...
SANDUSKY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer

Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa Glandorf
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Thousands without power in Toledo after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lima News

Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities

Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

AAUW Book Fair announces 2022 dates

LIMA — The American Association of University Women has announced the dates of their annual book fair in Lima. This year’s fair will be held at 2400 Elida Rd., the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall, off the Cable Road entrance. The fair will go from...
WTOL 11

UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
sent-trib.com

Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled

After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy