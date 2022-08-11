The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.

