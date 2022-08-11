LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar is closing after opening two years ago. Gold Bar is closing after its final night on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post. "We opened our doors to you in 2020, at a time when so much was uncertain, and yet, you showed up consistently, time and time again," Gold Bar posted. "You created a culture and a community here, and in doing so, you gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO