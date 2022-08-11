Read full article on original website
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
$3M grant will double water capacity at River Ridge, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $3 million grant will double the water capacity at River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The grant, awarded by U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), will fund a portion of a new 20-inch transmission water main, which will double water capacity.
St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
Crews finishing setup for Kentucky State Fair before gates open Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
5 trucks collide on Kennedy Bridge, closing all southbound lanes coming into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge were closed just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when five semi trucks crashed into each other. Louisville Fire crews and EMS are responding to the scene. There were reports of at least two trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
New Jeffersonville restaurant offering special deal on Tuesday for becoming 100th location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taziki's in Jeffersonville is celebrating its 100th location with a 100 cent menu. The Jeffersonville location is the actual 100th location for the company. The Mediterranean café on Veterans Parkway will offer six menu items for 100 cents on Tuesday only. It's one item per...
Louisville health officials urging caution after rabid bats found in the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are asking Louisville residents to be cautious after rabid bats were discovered in the area. So far, a total of three bats have tested positive for rabies since last July, the most recent being less than a month ago. All of them were in the Jeffersontown area.
'Gold Bar' on Story Avenue in Butchertown closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar is closing after opening two years ago. Gold Bar is closing after its final night on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post. "We opened our doors to you in 2020, at a time when so much was uncertain, and yet, you showed up consistently, time and time again," Gold Bar posted. "You created a culture and a community here, and in doing so, you gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it."
Project Linus Louisville donates blankets to help children cope with adversity
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Project Linus is there to lend a blanket in times of need. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some "blanketeers" Tuesday morning to spread some love one stitch at a time. Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children who need...
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
Kentucky Science Center welcomes return of World's Fair Triceratops figure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular dinosaur figure is back at the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville. The World's Fair Triceratops has returned to the museum on Main Street after a decade-long absence. A crane lifted the dinosaur into place Monday above the parking lot elevator that leads to the pedestrian bridge over West Washington Street.
Safety and security a priority for Kentucky districts starting new school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As kids all across Kentucky return to the classroom, safety is once again a top priority after the country watched another mass shooting take place in an elementary school in May. Students pack their backpacks with notebooks, pencils, and folders, anticipating a year full of new...
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
