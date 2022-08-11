WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts is under critical drought conditions and the effects can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester. Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said areas like the Cascades Waterfall in the city are completely dried up. He said the amount of water changes over the course of the year, but there is almost always some water flowing. This year, it's driest he's seen it.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO