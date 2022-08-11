Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Worcester Hot Dog Safari returns for another delicious day
WORCESTER, Mass. — The race was on this weekend to find the best hot dog in Worcester County. For the 11th time, a hungry and eager group took part in the Worcester Hot Dog Safari Saturday. People received scorecards and were asked to sample hot dogs from six locations...
Main South Business Association gives away free backpaks and haircuts at 'Back to School Fiesta'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Main South Business Association held its Back to School Fiesta Monday at YMCA’s Fuller Family Park in Worcester. The event included free haircuts, backpacks, music and art. The MSBA also held a raffle for a chance to win an eclectic scooter, iPad, and an apple watch.
Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series
SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
Effects of drought conditions can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts is under critical drought conditions and the effects can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester. Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said areas like the Cascades Waterfall in the city are completely dried up. He said the amount of water changes over the course of the year, but there is almost always some water flowing. This year, it's driest he's seen it.
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia says community needs to be held accountable for illegal dumping
HOLYOKE, Mass. - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is going into neighborhoods in his community and asking residents to be more accountable when it comes to illegal dumping. On Monday Garcia took photos of trash in the city and posted the locations on his Facebook page asking for more commitment from property owners.
Wells help keep course green at Leicester Country Club during drought
LEICESTER, Mass. - Jim Gemma spends his summer days watering the golf course at Leicester Country Club, heading out into the summer sun multiple times a day if needed. "This is the most important piece of property on a golf course, it's your greens. That's where the game of golf is," said Gemma. "If your greens aren't in good shape, nice and smooth and puttable, you're going to get feedback from your golfers."
Crews respond to bursh fire in Holden Monday morning
HOLDEN, Mass. - Around 6 a.m. Monday, the Holden Fire Department responded to a brush fire deep in the woods off of Harris Street. According to Fire Chief Russ Hall, they suspect the fire has been going for a few days. Hall said the fire consumed a few acres, and...
