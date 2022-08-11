ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Hot Dog Safari returns for another delicious day

WORCESTER, Mass. — The race was on this weekend to find the best hot dog in Worcester County. For the 11th time, a hungry and eager group took part in the Worcester Hot Dog Safari Saturday. People received scorecards and were asked to sample hot dogs from six locations...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
SHREWSBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series

SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
SHELBY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Dover, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
spectrumnews1.com

Effects of drought conditions can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts is under critical drought conditions and the effects can be seen at natural landmarks in Worcester. Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, said areas like the Cascades Waterfall in the city are completely dried up. He said the amount of water changes over the course of the year, but there is almost always some water flowing. This year, it's driest he's seen it.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center

WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Wells help keep course green at Leicester Country Club during drought

LEICESTER, Mass. - Jim Gemma spends his summer days watering the golf course at Leicester Country Club, heading out into the summer sun multiple times a day if needed. "This is the most important piece of property on a golf course, it's your greens. That's where the game of golf is," said Gemma. "If your greens aren't in good shape, nice and smooth and puttable, you're going to get feedback from your golfers."
LEICESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Musical Instrument#Scholarships#The Boston Chapter
spectrumnews1.com

Crews respond to bursh fire in Holden Monday morning

HOLDEN, Mass. - Around 6 a.m. Monday, the Holden Fire Department responded to a brush fire deep in the woods off of Harris Street. According to Fire Chief Russ Hall, they suspect the fire has been going for a few days. Hall said the fire consumed a few acres, and...
HOLDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy