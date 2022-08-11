Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO