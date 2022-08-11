Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Orlando council members to review downtown security ordinance
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been two weeks since a shooting in downtown Orlando left seven people injured and reignited the conversation among city officials to look for ways to boost security. Orlando council members will review a proposed ordinance Monday to create a safer nightlife environment downtown. That...
Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months
The tenant was paying $1,200 a month for the rental home.
mickeyblog.com
More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
Bay News 9
Health First is 1st in Florida to offer whole blood on air ambulances
A new tool to treat those suffering from trauma-related injuries in Brevard County is now available as they fly to the hospital. Health First was the first hospital in the state of Florida to begin using what’s known as “whole blood” on its air ambulance helicopters. What...
click orlando
🏠Here’s where Orlando ranks among U.S. cities with fastest selling homes
Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. For comparison, the typical home took twice as long to sell in the summer of 2017.
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
aroundosceola.com
Goodwill cuts ribbon on expansive new Kissimmee retail location
In the Osceola Village on Dyer Boulevard Friday morning, there was a celebration that wasn't just about reaching the end of the week. But it was a TGIF indeed for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, who held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, second Kissimmee retail and donation location, just south of Osceola Parkway. It's in the site of a former outlet store.
Bay News 9
New section of Wekiva Parkway opens Monday in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County will open Monday. The southbound and westbound lanes will complete the connection between SR 46 near Orange Boulevard. What You Need To Know. A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County opens Monday. FDOT hopes...
Bay News 9
Orlando nonprofit helps provide counselors after Edgewater NA shooting
EDGEWATER, Fla. — On Friday, an Orlando nonprofit organized a virtual safe space meeting for those affected by the Narcotics Anonymous shooting in Edgewater earlier this week. It was one of several ways Peer Support Space has helped people who are working through emotions in the aftermath. “It was...
orlandoweekly.com
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
Bay News 9
Souls to the Polls aims to increase voter turnout in Black communities
OCOEE, Fla. — A nonpartisan organization held a ‘Souls to the Polls’ event in Ocoee Saturday afternoon, aimed at increasing voter turnout in the Black and Brown communities. About 25 people marched to a nearby polling station to cast their ballots for the upcoming primary on Aug....
Bay News 9
Providing bicycles to those that need them the most
TAMPA, Fla. — For Pat Simmons, bicycles represent more than fun and exercise. They are his ministry. A nonprofit ministry he calls Bikes4Christ. Pat Simmons' nonprofit, Bikes4Christ, restores bikes for veterans, underprivileged children and others. In 2016, after a mission to feed and clothe those in need, he said...
There's an (apparently) haunted Walgreens on Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida
WalgreensWalgreens by Jeepers Media on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) I've lived in Orlando for a year, and it still surprises me daily. I've said it before, and I'll continue to repeat it, you could be walking down the street past the most boring, everyday stores you can think of and have no idea just what the history behind the building is and how sinister it could be.
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee couple nabbed in federal mortgage fraud scheme
The Middle District of Florida has charged a Kissimmee couple for their role in an elaborate mortgage fraud scheme. The court announced this week the return by a grand jury of an indictment charging Maria Del Carmen Montes, 46, with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, four counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Montes’ husband, Carlos Ferrer, 45, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and three counts of bank fraud.
click orlando
Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
WESH
Some school bus routes expected to change in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation officials in Osceola County say for the first two weeks of school, they analyze how many kids are getting on and off the buses and where. Then, they adjust accordingly. That means routes will be changing which impacts the timing of when your child’s...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
