Fresno, CA

Suspect escapes handcuffs in Fresno, starts shooting at officers, police say

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

FRESNO Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman is in critical condition after Fresno law enforcement officials say she slipped through handcuffs and shot at deputies with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office – from inside a patrol vehicle.

The incident took place Thursday around 2:40 PM on Valentine Avenue, between Shaw and San Jose avenues.

According to police, the woman was wanted on a warrant for an earlier assault with a deadly weapons charge from July 15. Officers and deputies with the MAGEC unit had set up surveillance at her apartment, then initiated a traffic stop when she left the home and placed her under arrest.

“She was compliant, she was handcuffed and secured behind a police car at this location officers began to search out of the vehicle somehow she managed to slip out of her cuffs and fired one round in the direction of the sheriff’s deputies,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Officials say the woman was hit twice with gunfire she is in critical but stable condition.

Her identity has not been officially released.

