Steelers Cut Four Players, Sign New Offensive Lineman
The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first roster cuts.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?
Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
Anthony Miller (shoulder) placed on season-ending IR
Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a lingering shoulder injury according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Miller missed Pittsburgh's preseason game against Seattle due to the shoulder issue but it remains unclear when he suffered the injury....
Steelers Safety 'In A Walking Boot And Crutches' Following Preseason Game
There were plenty of bright moments for the Steelers in their preseason opener vs. the Seahawks Saturday night. Unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game early on. He was seen on the sideline with a walking boot on his right foot and being carted to the locker room.
Tyrod Taylor likely to see some first-team snaps in preseason games
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said quarterback Tyrod Taylor will likely see some first-team reps in preseason game going forward but reiterated Daniel Jones is the starter reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Daboll reportedly went “out of his way to say he has...
Brian Robinson Jr. shines in preseason debut
After fellow RB Antonio Gibson fumbled in the first quarter, Robinson stepped in with the first team and made the most of his opportunities. His touchdown run came with the first unit which is a very good sign for the rookie out of Alabama. He also flashed pass-catching potential out of the backfield, showing he can be used as needed this season. Gibson is still likely the lead back in Washington, and J.D. McKissic is an excellent third-down back. If Robinson does carve out the goal line work for the Commanders in 2022, he could be worth a roster spot. As it stands he is a flyer in most formats as a member of a timeshare with Gibson and McKissic.
Kenny Pickett sharp on Saturday
Kenny Pickett was sharp in his team's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Pickett completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 16 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Pickett played the entire second half of the game and tossed a game-winning touchdown to Tyler...
Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice Monday
An MRI has confirmed Browns center Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL during Monday’s practice, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) The Browns' center position has taken a massive hit during training camp so far. Deaton’s injury comes just days after fellow center Nick Harris suffered a knee injury in Friday’s preseason opener that will likely end his season. For now, it looks like the team will turn to Ethan Pocic as their starter with Hijalte Froholdt first up on the second unit.
