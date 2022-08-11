Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fantasypros.com
Brady Singer fans seven across six scoreless innings in win Sunday
Brady Singer pitched six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Singer dominated the top team in baseball on Sunday, holding the Dodgers to one hit across six shutout innings. Singer improves to 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.13!WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 104 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Singer has won back-to-back starts and is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 innings across his last eight starts dating back to July 3. Singer will make his next start on the road against the Rays on Friday.
fantasypros.com
Jason Adam converts sixth save of 2022
Rays reliever Jason Adam struck out both batters he faced in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 31-year-old needed just eight pitches (seven strikes) in order to achieve the save. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 4-1. Fantasy Impact:. Adam owns a 1.19...
fantasypros.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers, fuels Yankees victory in Boston Saturday
Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Yankee and was responsible for all three of New York’s runs on Saturday night. IKF tied the game at 2-2 with his two-run home run in the 5th inning before he hit the go-ahead RBI infield single on a safety squeeze in the 9th. He is now slashing .271/.315/.325 with one home run, 36 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. The 27-year-old sparked a much needed win for a Yankees team that had lost eight of its last ten games.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Nick Pratto out of lineup vs Dodgers Sunday
Pratto gets the day off for rest after starting 12 of 13 games this month including six games in five days. Pratto is slashing .200/.305/.400 with three home runs, eight RBI, and 12 walks in the first 92 plate appearances of his career. Regular DH Vinnie Pasquantino will start at first base and bat fourth on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Corbin Burnes lasts seven innings on mound Saturday against Cardinals
Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings on the mound for the Brewers Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while also striking out six in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. Burnes has allowed less than four runs in two of his last three starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in that span. The right-hander is once again putting together a CY Young caliber season, posting a 0.92 WHIP and 2.39 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 23 starts (8-5) on the mound this season.
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
Drake London exits preseason game Friday with a knee injury
London caught one pass for 24 yards from Marcus Mariota on the Falcons first drive of the game. It didn't look like he suffered an injury on that play at first glance, but it is possible he felt something when walking over to the sideline. This will be a situation to continue to monitor surrounding the Falcons first-round pick.
fantasypros.com
Phil Bickford earns win for Dodgers Saturday night
Phil Bickford pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, while giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in their 13-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Bickford earned his second win of the season on Saturday night as he...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Tony Gonsolin takes no-hitter seven innings in Dodgers' win Friday night
Tony Gonsolin pitched 6 2/3 innings on Friday, striking out three, walking three, and giving up two hits for one earned run as he earned the win for the Dodgers in a 8-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Gonsolin's win on Friday was his 14th of the season as...
fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery strikes out eight in Friday's win over Brewers
Jordan Montgomery tossed six shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Friday, allowing four hits while also walking two and striking out eight in the Cardinals' 3-1 win over the Brewers. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings in two starts since being acquired by the Cardinals,...
fantasypros.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. to face suspension after violating the MLB's PED policy
Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will be facing a suspension. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Wow! Tatis began a rehab assignment last week and it looked like he was going to have a chance to return to the Padres later this month, but now he will be facing what is reported to be an 80-game suspension. This is quite the news after the Padres made the blockbuster move for Juan Soto at the trade deadline.
fantasypros.com
Garrett Wilson hauls in two passes in limited action Friday
Wilson, the 10th overall pick in 2022, looked goodie limited action on Friday after impressing his new coaches in training camp this season. The rookie failed to connect with starter Zach Wilson on his only target from the quarterback before Wilson suffered a contact injury to his knee. Wilson caught 70 passes for 1, 058 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 76 more yards, scoring an additional touchdown on the ground in 11 games last year at Ohio State. Elijah Moore is reportedly earning the WR1 spot on the Jets but Garret Wilson will challenge Chris Davis for the WR2 spot all season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Kenny Pickett sharp on Saturday
Kenny Pickett was sharp in his team's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Pickett completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 16 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Pickett played the entire second half of the game and tossed a game-winning touchdown to Tyler...
fantasypros.com
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
fantasypros.com
Brevin Jordan has one catch in preseason opener
Jordan had an OK night and suffered from the fact that starting quarterback Davis Mills only played two drives before backup Jeff Driskel was tasked to finish the remainder of the game. He had an unfortunate drop in the fourth quarter where he was also penalized that might have been a huge first down and more if he'd played the ball correctly. Jordan still has the rest of the preseason to break out on a team that lacks many playmakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Jason Huntley got a lot of work in Eagles' preseason loss
Huntley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and has appeared in six games in his two-year career. Huntley showed he can handle duties as both a runner and a receiver and could be a solid depth piece in the Eagles' RB room this season. Huntley will likely be on the roster bubble for the Eagles. If he does make the team it would likely take an injury or two for him to become worth a roster spot in 2022.
fantasypros.com
10 Deep Sleepers for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season
Deep sleepers are the hardest gems to find in fantasy football. But if you strike gold, it can make an enormous difference in your fantasy fortunes. So let’s get straight to it. Here are 10 deep sleepers to keep an eye on late in your drafts and perhaps even on the waiver wire. Some of these guys are unknowns, while some are established players who have fallen under the radar.
fantasypros.com
6 Quarterbacks Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
Comments / 0