Pollos Asados El Norteno opens Hutto location
Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck in Austin. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Mexican restaurant Pollos Asados El Norteno opened a location at 133 E. Front St., Ste. 500, Hutto, in late July. The restaurant's menu includes an array of authentic Mexican food, such as gorditas, tortas and its signature roasted chicken. Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck, but it has since opened brick-and-mortar restaurants in Austin and Hutto. 512-642-6180. www.pollosasadoselnorteno.com.
Downtown Round Rock's Prete Plaza closed Aug. 22-Oct. 4 for stage covering construction
Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City Hall, will be closed to the public Aug. 22-Oct. 4 to facilitate the construction of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City...
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
Slab BBQ & Beer location opening soon in South Austin
The Notorious P.I.G. sandwich has pulled pork, mustard coleslaw and backyard red barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) A new location of Slab BBQ & Beer is opening in late September at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. The barbecue spot already has three locations in Austin. Slab BBQ & Beer...
Main Street road closure in Cedar Park due to water line repairs; plus other transportation updates from Cedar Park, Leander
Throughout the month of August, Main Street at New Hope Drive in Cedar Park is closed. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting Aug. 1 and continuing throughout the month, Main Street at New Hope Drive in Cedar Park is closed. Those turning onto or from Main from New Hope will be detoured...
TruWest Credit Union celebrates 70 years in Austin metro
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, employees of TruWest Credit Union plan to contribute 700 combined hours in community service over 70 days Aug. 12-Oct. 21. The credit union has three locations in Austin. (Courtesy TruWest Credit Union) As part of celebrating 70 years in business, TruWest Credit Union has launched...
We Are Blood Cedar Park location now open and accepting donations
We Are Blood opened a Cedar Park donor center June 22. (Courtesy We Are Blood) A new location of We Are Blood opened in Cedar Park on June 22. We Are Blood is the provider of blood and platelets to over 40 hospitals for 10 counties in the Central Texas area.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto
The school zone is active on school days from 7:15-9 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Editor's note: This article has been amended to reflect the correct times the school zone is active. A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle...
Marco's Pizza now open in Bee Cave
The restaurant opened Aug. 2. (Courtesy Marco's Pizza) Marco’s Pizza opened a new location Aug. 2 at 3944 S. RM 620, Bldg. G2, Ste. 110, Bee Cave. Marco’s Pizza is a counter-service chain restaurant that offers specialty or custom pizzas for takeout or delivery along with pizza bowls, subs, salads and desserts. 512-649-8588. www.marcos.com.
Direct Orthopedic Care Clinic to relocate South Austin location
A new spot for Direct Orthopedic Care Clinic in South Austin at 709 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Direct Orthopedic Care Clinic-DOC-is relocating its South Austin clinic on 401 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste 300, Austin to 709 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin. The opening date for the relocation will be in either October or November, according to the company. DOC is a full orthopedic provider; the clinic handles injuries and disorders for everything related to the muscular and skeletal systems, said executive partner Dr. Chance McElhaney. The clinic also provides replacements for joints, such as hip and knee replacements. “One of the unique things about our clinic is that you can walk in any day during business hours and get immediate care for orthopedic injuries,” McElhaney said. Patients can also go to the DOC website to speak with an orthopedic specialist at any time. DOC also has another location at 3110 Guadalupe St. 512-277-6643. www.directorthocare.com/location/south-austin.
Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch
The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
New Leander Trucking Co. food truck park to feature also feature a bar, playscape
The Leander Trucking Co. food truck park will have four to five options such as hot dogs, tacos, coffee and desserts. (Rendering courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Construction on a new food truck park called Leander Trucking Co. began July 15 at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander. The 1-acre development will...
5th annual back-to-school bash gives back to the New Braunfels community
Free backpacks were given to children for the upcoming school year at the back-to-school bash. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) The fifth annual back-to-school bash took place on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels. The event, hosted by Go Green Botanicals, raised money for the nonprofit Pink Warrior Advocates and gave back to the community while allowing children and parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
