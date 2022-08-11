A new spot for Direct Orthopedic Care Clinic in South Austin at 709 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Direct Orthopedic Care Clinic-DOC-is relocating its South Austin clinic on 401 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste 300, Austin to 709 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin. The opening date for the relocation will be in either October or November, according to the company. DOC is a full orthopedic provider; the clinic handles injuries and disorders for everything related to the muscular and skeletal systems, said executive partner Dr. Chance McElhaney. The clinic also provides replacements for joints, such as hip and knee replacements. “One of the unique things about our clinic is that you can walk in any day during business hours and get immediate care for orthopedic injuries,” McElhaney said. Patients can also go to the DOC website to speak with an orthopedic specialist at any time. DOC also has another location at 3110 Guadalupe St. 512-277-6643. www.directorthocare.com/location/south-austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO