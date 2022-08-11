Read full article on original website
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
One Go-Kart stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care recovered
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police on Sunday recovered one of the 12 Go-Karts stolen last week from the Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp."If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart."The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer,...
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the last week to $359. That’s $7 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $342. The most expensive community in Placer...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
KCRA.com
A 13-year-old from Elk Grove pitches perfect game at Cal Ripken World Series
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 13-year-old baseball player from Elk Grove is thrilled after returning from pitching a perfect game at the Cal Ripken World Series in Maine. "It was our first game I got to start pitching and I was, fortunately, able to pitch a perfect game, which is basically no one gets on base and just the entire game was shut down," said Jacob Trujillo.
