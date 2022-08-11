ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

LCRA eyes community marina moratorium

A moratorium on accepting new and amendment applications for community marinas in any part of the Highland Lakes will become effective immediately if approved by the Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium is scheduled to last no later than June 1, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto

The school zone is active on school days from 7:15-9 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Editor's note: This article has been amended to reflect the correct times the school zone is active. A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle...
HUTTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Government
Georgetown, TX
Government
KVUE

60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#Project Team#County Judge#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Wilco#The County Auditor
Community Impact Austin

Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school

Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
nypressnews.com

Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners approve $644K for Hays-Caldwell Women's Center

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved $644,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center at a meeting Aug. 9. The HCWC is a nonprofit based in San Marcos that offers free and confidential services to victims of family or dating violence, sexual assault or child abuse; its services are offered to those who live, work or attend school in either Hays or Caldwell counties.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial

BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man arrested for murder of Williamson County woman

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A Pflugerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death outside of Florence earlier this month. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath has been charged with murder and is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County detectives on August 13 after US Marshals found him in a parking lot on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy