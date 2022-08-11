Read full article on original website
Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
dailytrib.com
LCRA eyes community marina moratorium
A moratorium on accepting new and amendment applications for community marinas in any part of the Highland Lakes will become effective immediately if approved by the Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium is scheduled to last no later than June 1, 2023.
New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto
The school zone is active on school days from 7:15-9 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Editor's note: This article has been amended to reflect the correct times the school zone is active. A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle...
‘I’m pretty speechless’: Austin ISD school board unanimously approves equity-focused bond
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to put a $2.44 billion bond on the November ballot. It is the largest bond package in AISD history, but district officials and school board members say what makes the bond significant is its investment in historically underserved schools and communities.
Downtown Round Rock's Prete Plaza closed Aug. 22-Oct. 4 for stage covering construction
Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City Hall, will be closed to the public Aug. 22-Oct. 4 to facilitate the construction of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City...
60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school
Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
nypressnews.com
Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
Hays County commissioners approve $644K for Hays-Caldwell Women's Center
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved $644,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Hays-Caldwell Women's Center at a meeting Aug. 9. The HCWC is a nonprofit based in San Marcos that offers free and confidential services to victims of family or dating violence, sexual assault or child abuse; its services are offered to those who live, work or attend school in either Hays or Caldwell counties.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Main Street road closure in Cedar Park due to water line repairs; plus other transportation updates from Cedar Park, Leander
Throughout the month of August, Main Street at New Hope Drive in Cedar Park is closed. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting Aug. 1 and continuing throughout the month, Main Street at New Hope Drive in Cedar Park is closed. Those turning onto or from Main from New Hope will be detoured...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
Austin Police Oversight Act could make appearance on November ballot
The Austin Police Oversight Act is popular among Austinites because it is not a complicated proposal, according to Equity Action Treasurer Kathy Mitchell. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin voters could vote on the Austin Police Oversight Act during November elections. According to Equity Action, the group proposing the act, the act...
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man arrested for murder of Williamson County woman
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A Pflugerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death outside of Florence earlier this month. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath has been charged with murder and is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County detectives on August 13 after US Marshals found him in a parking lot on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
You can book a luxury apartment in Austin for a few nights; why renters say that’s pushing them out
KXAN investigators found several Sentral East Austin apartments for a few nights listed on websites like Hotels.com.
Community Impact Austin
