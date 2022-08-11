Cambridge Community Radio low-power variety WHCP-LP Cambridge, MD (101.5) has been awarded a new FCC license and will move to 91.7 as a full-power FM. The station, which launched in 2015, has a current output of 90 watts and a 10-mile listener radius. The new signal will cover from St. Michaels to Salisbury and reach more than 200,000 people in Maryland’s Mid-Shore region. The new license comes as WHCP-LP merges into the new Mid-Shore Community Radio, the Dorchester Star reports.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO