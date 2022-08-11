ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs

Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Volunteers repair dozens of homes for free in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood at Block Build MKE

MILWAUKEE — More than 500 volunteers joined this year’s Block Build MKE to fix up homes, for free, in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Block Build MKE is an annual event hosted by Revitalize Milwaukee. Over the course of a weekend, volunteers and corporations work on repairs and beautification updates for homeowners who are low-income elderly, veterans, and/or those living with a disability.
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday

Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Wisconsin man given 20+ citations for distributing anti-Semitic flyers

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021. The...
The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
