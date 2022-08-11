Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
seehafernews.com
Mariners To Host Kenosha In NLFL Semifinal Playoffs
Tonight in local semi-pro football, the Manitowoc County Mariners play host to the Kenosha Cougars in the semifinal round of the Northern Lights Football League. Kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. this evening (August 13th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. The Mariners enter play with the #3 seed while the visitors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
wpr.org
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
3 shot at Six Flags amusement park in Illinois
Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday night.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
fox40jackson.com
Texas police department defends Kyle Rittenhouse selfie amid online backlash: ‘Not how our country works’
A Texas small-town police department refused to apologize for a selfie one of its officers snapped with Kyle Rittenhouse amid a slew of online criticism, noting how the now 19-year-old was acquitted by a jury of his peers in the August 2020 shooting of three demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Make...
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Kenosha teen named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin
This week, we introduce to you Kayla Mitchell, a junior at Harborside Academy who has been named Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers repair dozens of homes for free in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood at Block Build MKE
MILWAUKEE — More than 500 volunteers joined this year’s Block Build MKE to fix up homes, for free, in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Block Build MKE is an annual event hosted by Revitalize Milwaukee. Over the course of a weekend, volunteers and corporations work on repairs and beautification updates for homeowners who are low-income elderly, veterans, and/or those living with a disability.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Iconic restaurant and pub tg’s closing its doors in Kenosha this weekend | Local News
An iconic tavern near Downtown Kenosha is set to close its doors for the last time after more than 100 years in operation. Owner Kristine Brittich of Kenosha said tg’s Restaurant and Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., will be closed today and Sunday, and open for the last time for a special final event on Monday.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man given 20+ citations for distributing anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021. The...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
wlip.com
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
