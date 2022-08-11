Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Friends Are Pissed About Their New Destination Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s friends are annoyed that they are expected to drop everything and travel to Savannah, Georgia, at their own expense to celebrate the couple's love when they could have all easily stayed in Los Angeles.“LA has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah) for the big bash this weekend,” sources tell Radar. “Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey...
Reba McEntire’s ‘Big Sky’ Trailer Appearance Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine [Watch]
Reba McEntire fans have never seen this side of the famous singer and actor. A short trailer for her new show Big Sky: Deadly Trails leaves one wondering what she's capable of. Could McEntire's Big Sky character be capable of ... murder?!. "One thing's for certain," she says during the...
Tim McGraw’s Youngest Daughter Reimagines a Timeless Pat Benatar Hit [Watch]
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey recently sat at the piano to recreate a Grammy-winning classic rock song. Her moody version is on brand for the music she's been letting trickle out on social media. It also begs a very interesting question. When will the country singer and his daughter —...
Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed
On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
How Chris Stapleton’s ‘Broken Halos’ Became a Salve for the Grief-Stricken
Chris Stapleton spent years honing his craft as a performer and songwriter before exploding onto the mainstream country music scene as a solo artist following his performances of “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. That collaboration exposed Stapleton and his critically acclaimed debut record Traveller to a wider audience, who immediately connected with the Kentucky native’s soulful voice and deeply powerful lyrics. Two years later, the release of an especially personal song once again brought Stapleton’s lyrical depth and undeniable talent as a performer to the forefront.
Vince Gill Says Amy Grant’s Bicycle Accident Left Her ‘Knocked Unconscious for 10 or 15 Minutes’
As he kicked off the first of four nights in residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Vince Gill offered fans a reassuring update on his wife, fellow star Amy Grant, who was hospitalized following a bicycle accident late last month. "My bride Amy is doing fine," Gill told the Ryman audience...
Luke Combs Celebrates Second Anniversary With ‘Angel’ Wife Nicole [Picture]
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have been hitched for two years! The pair each took to social media individually to mark the occasion and gush about their partner, with the superstar calling his wife — a new mother to the couple's child — an "angel." "Can’t believe...
Kane Brown to Perform on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Kane Brown will make history as the first male country singer to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. The singer is set to perform his new single, "Grand," from his upcoming Different Man album on the Toyota Stage. Brown released "Grand" on July 22 and confirmed...
Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home
Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits
Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
Dierks Bentley Put His Guitar Away ‘For a Year’ Prior to Making Upcoming Album
It's been more than four years since Dierks Bentley released his last studio album, The Mountain, and after the release of two non-album singles (2020's "Gone" and 2021's "Beers on Me"), the singer's next full-length project is well on its way. Bentley shared information about the upcoming project with hosts...
Andy Cohen’s 3-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in a Vegetable-Themed Romper is Too Cute For Words
Brace yourselves. Lucy, Andy Cohen’s 3-month-old daughter, wearing a bright yellow romper covered in vegetables just might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day. And that’s on top of her bright blue eyes gazing at the camera. Cohen shared the photo, alongside the caption: “I mean….”
Effie Zilch Ask for Action Against Climate Change With Groovy Anthem ‘Ship Has Sailed’ [PREMIERE]
San Francisco Bay area duo Effie Zilch conjure up Stevie Wonder and Dr. John vibes on their latest single “Ship Has Sailed,” which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Aug. 4). The deceptively upbeat soundscape accompanies a serious message about our collective action, or lack thereof, to combat climate change — and the dwindling time we have left to save our planet.
John Travolta Tributes ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
Less than an hour after news of actor and singer Olivia Newton-John's death broke, her most famous on-screen romance shared his emotions on social media. John Travolta took to Instagram with a photo and a personal note. Newton-John and Travolta starred opposite one another as Sandy and Danny in the...
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
Breland + Lady A Show Off Their R&B Side in a New Duet, ‘Told You I Could Drink’ [Listen]
Over the past couple of years, Breland has made a name for himself as one of country music's most in-demand collaborators: He's worked with the likes of Sam Hunt, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban, and his team-up with Dierks Bentley and Hardy, "Beers on Me," was a No. 1 hit at country radio.
'A League of Their Own' stars tease future of Greta and Carson: 'You've gotta go away to come back'
Fans of Amazon's "A League of Their Own" are swooning over the will-they-won't-they romance between Greta (D'Arcy Carden) and Carson (Abbi Jacobson).
Blake Shelton Is Threatening the Competition in New ‘The Voice’ Commercial [Watch]
A new season of The Voice kicks off in September, and Blake Shelton may be letting all of his winnings go to his head. Actually, he's always been braggadocios with his victories, but threatening the competition feels a little extra. The Voice released a new ad for the upcoming Season...
Tiera Kennedy’s Star Power Shines on Debut Single ‘Found It in You’ [Listen]
Rising country talent Tiera Kennedy makes a strong debut with her joyful new single "Found It in You." The Alabama native explores the excitement, joy and contentment that comes after finding a love that you know will last. Kennedy's now-husband and current creative director, Kamren Kennedy, served as inspiration behind the track's heartfelt lyrics.
