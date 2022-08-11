ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Friends Are Pissed About Their New Destination Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s friends are annoyed that they are expected to drop everything and travel to Savannah, Georgia, at their own expense to celebrate the couple's love when they could have all easily stayed in Los Angeles.“LA has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah) for the big bash this weekend,” sources tell Radar. “Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey...
The Boot

Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed

On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
The Boot

How Chris Stapleton’s ‘Broken Halos’ Became a Salve for the Grief-Stricken

Chris Stapleton spent years honing his craft as a performer and songwriter before exploding onto the mainstream country music scene as a solo artist following his performances of “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. That collaboration exposed Stapleton and his critically acclaimed debut record Traveller to a wider audience, who immediately connected with the Kentucky native’s soulful voice and deeply powerful lyrics. Two years later, the release of an especially personal song once again brought Stapleton’s lyrical depth and undeniable talent as a performer to the forefront.
The Boot

Kane Brown to Perform on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Kane Brown will make history as the first male country singer to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. The singer is set to perform his new single, "Grand," from his upcoming Different Man album on the Toyota Stage. Brown released "Grand" on July 22 and confirmed...
The Boot

Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home

Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
The Boot

Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits

Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
The Boot

Effie Zilch Ask for Action Against Climate Change With Groovy Anthem ‘Ship Has Sailed’ [PREMIERE]

San Francisco Bay area duo Effie Zilch conjure up Stevie Wonder and Dr. John vibes on their latest single “Ship Has Sailed,” which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Aug. 4). The deceptively upbeat soundscape accompanies a serious message about our collective action, or lack thereof, to combat climate change — and the dwindling time we have left to save our planet.
The Boot

The Boot

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

