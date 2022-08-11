Read full article on original website
KWQC
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation. According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May...
25newsnow.com
Witness confirms plausibility of suspect details in Brewer murder trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - New testimony says a man accused of killing three people may be telling the truth about what happened. The defense continued to bring witnesses forward as the trial of Clifford Brewer continued Monday in Pontiac. The defense called forensic pathologist Dr. Shaku Teas forward...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigating armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a late-Sunday morning armed robbery. Police say officers were called to a building near Dries Lane and West Margaret Avenue 11:35 a.m., in the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane. There, investigators believe a male suspect walked into a building, implied he...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 44 years in prison for 2016 murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man found guilty for the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Friday. According to court records, Demarco Jones, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and armed robbery on June 10. Jones appeared in court on Friday...
WAND TV
Woman seriously hurt, police arrested 19-year-old in connection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of severely beating his 43-year-old mother late Saturday night. According to a sworn statement, officers were called to the 100 block of South Calhoun Street at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The woman told police she received messages from her son, Adam D. Rich, who was allegedly causing damage at her home.
hoiabc.com
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
WAND TV
Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
WAND TV
Police: Springfield gang member sentenced to 10 years on multiple gun charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020. According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
WAND TV
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
hoiabc.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
WAND TV
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
