Congress & Courts

Here’s how the Marine Corps should have approached stand-in forces

“We have been here before,” Gen. David Berger wrote in his forward to “A Concept for Stand-in Forces,” in December 2021. These five words, the first sentence of the preamble for the development of stand-in forces, give the false impression that the Marine Corps effectively would address the practical difficulties of adding the new capability.
Air Force may put Angry Kitten in planes for electronic warfare edge

WASHINGTON — A ferocious feline may help transform how the U.S. military approaches electronic warfare. The so-called Angry Kitten, a cluster of electronic components contained in a vaguely cat-shaped tube, has proved so successful as a training tool in simulating enemy EW actions that officials with Air Combat Command recommended at least four pods be reworked for use in actual combat, allowing fighter pilots to benefit in the real world.
How much land does the military really own?

The U.S. military is something of a real estate tycoon. Over the years, the Defense Department has amassed nearly 30 million acres of land worldwide spanning 45 countries and eight U.S. territories, according to data from the 2018 budget. And a map drawn up by Visual Capitalist shows exactly how that looks, on a state-by-state basis.
Brother of Marine killed in Kabul dies by his memorial

This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The older brother of a Marine who died in the attack on Kabul nearly one year ago killed himself near a town memorial in California that honored his brother.
Why US Army network leaders are so interested in identity management

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — U.S. Army officials overseeing the modernization of the service’s networks have identified what they call “big bets,” or game-changers that bring the force of the future one step closer to fruition. Among them is what’s known as identity, credential and access...
See Ukrainian troops go through urban combat training in the UK

A BRITISH ARMY BASE, England — Hundreds of new Ukrainian Army recruits are training to liberate Ukraine from the Russian invasion — but they are doing it more than 1,000 miles away in England. They are part of the 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers that the British military has pledged...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria, no casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — An attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no casualties or damage. The military said the attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base...
High-tech tools help veterans find tech careers

Rae Garcia was active duty Air Force for six years, serving as a staff sergeant and intelligence analyst, where she had the opportunity to work on diverse projects and programs from cyber security to national defense. That experience has led her to explore a career in technology, and Amazon’s veteran...
Charges reinstated against corpsman in MARSOC homicide case

A Navy corpsman again faces charges, which had been dismissed, after a military appeals court panel overturned the previous ruling of a lower court judge. Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Eric Gilmet could again face trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and negligent homicide along with two Marine Raiders in the death of retired Green Beret and defense contractor Rich Rodriguez following a brief fight outside of a nightclub in Irbil, Iraq, on Jan. 1, 2019.
