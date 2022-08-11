Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Here’s how the Marine Corps should have approached stand-in forces
“We have been here before,” Gen. David Berger wrote in his forward to “A Concept for Stand-in Forces,” in December 2021. These five words, the first sentence of the preamble for the development of stand-in forces, give the false impression that the Marine Corps effectively would address the practical difficulties of adding the new capability.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force may put Angry Kitten in planes for electronic warfare edge
WASHINGTON — A ferocious feline may help transform how the U.S. military approaches electronic warfare. The so-called Angry Kitten, a cluster of electronic components contained in a vaguely cat-shaped tube, has proved so successful as a training tool in simulating enemy EW actions that officials with Air Combat Command recommended at least four pods be reworked for use in actual combat, allowing fighter pilots to benefit in the real world.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
MilitaryTimes
How much land does the military really own?
The U.S. military is something of a real estate tycoon. Over the years, the Defense Department has amassed nearly 30 million acres of land worldwide spanning 45 countries and eight U.S. territories, according to data from the 2018 budget. And a map drawn up by Visual Capitalist shows exactly how that looks, on a state-by-state basis.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that President Joe Biden has continued to test negative after recently recovering from the virus.
MilitaryTimes
Brother of Marine killed in Kabul dies by his memorial
This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The older brother of a Marine who died in the attack on Kabul nearly one year ago killed himself near a town memorial in California that honored his brother.
After U.S. climate bill win, environmental groups turn to permit reform
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - With President Joe Biden expected to sign a long-negotiated climate spending bill later on Tuesday, environmental groups are turning their focus to their next fight - halting efforts to fast-track permitting for major infrastructure projects like pipelines and highways.
MilitaryTimes
Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
MilitaryTimes
Why US Army network leaders are so interested in identity management
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — U.S. Army officials overseeing the modernization of the service’s networks have identified what they call “big bets,” or game-changers that bring the force of the future one step closer to fruition. Among them is what’s known as identity, credential and access...
MilitaryTimes
See Ukrainian troops go through urban combat training in the UK
A BRITISH ARMY BASE, England — Hundreds of new Ukrainian Army recruits are training to liberate Ukraine from the Russian invasion — but they are doing it more than 1,000 miles away in England. They are part of the 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers that the British military has pledged...
MilitaryTimes
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria, no casualties
BEIRUT (AP) — An attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no casualties or damage. The military said the attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base...
MilitaryTimes
Former paratrooper launches new business making tactical equipment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — From a young age, Chris Cruz had a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit. He sold chocolate bars in elementary school. In middle school, he’d bring Capri Suns to sell to classmates for $1. “I guess I kind of always wanted to be my own boss,”...
MilitaryTimes
High-tech tools help veterans find tech careers
Rae Garcia was active duty Air Force for six years, serving as a staff sergeant and intelligence analyst, where she had the opportunity to work on diverse projects and programs from cyber security to national defense. That experience has led her to explore a career in technology, and Amazon’s veteran...
MilitaryTimes
Charges reinstated against corpsman in MARSOC homicide case
A Navy corpsman again faces charges, which had been dismissed, after a military appeals court panel overturned the previous ruling of a lower court judge. Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Eric Gilmet could again face trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and negligent homicide along with two Marine Raiders in the death of retired Green Beret and defense contractor Rich Rodriguez following a brief fight outside of a nightclub in Irbil, Iraq, on Jan. 1, 2019.
