Deschutes County, OR

iheart.com

Four Charged in Macon Homicide, COVID SOE Ends, Flooding Funds for Haywood

Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Louisiana One Of Top States For Fentanyl Overdoses

Health officials say Louisiana ranks 11th in the nation for per capita fentanyl overdose rates. The deadly synthetic opioid is being smuggled over the open southern border in record quantities. It's mostly disguised as pills such as Adderall, Vicodin, and Xanax but it's also in other drugs, including cocaine. Jefferson...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb

People pay tons of money to live in nice neighborhoods. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. And with more people now working from home than ever, things are getting quite pricey. Travel + Leisure compiled a list...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Governor's Charity Steer Show Nets Record $440-K

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair raised a record 440-thousand dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year's Grand Champion "Blue" was owned by Brady Werner of Williamsburg. The steer was shown by John Lawrence of Iowa State University Extension. Grand Champion Showman honors went to Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair Chief Executive Officer, who showed alongside Paige Evans, of Ellsworth, IA and her steer "Maverick."
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska

It's that time of the year again —And no, we're not talking about back-to-school season. We're talking about sunflower season. The flower is beginning to turn the state yellow as its beautiful blooms stretch toward the sky. Sunflowers are known for their large blooms that turn to face the...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
#Hot Weather#Southern Oregon#Oregon State Fire
iheart.com

Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem

A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman 'Quite Shocked' To Win Jackpot In Second-Chance Game

A woman in North Carolina is getting a head start on her retirement plans thanks to a massive lottery win. Lorrie Turner, of Ocean Isle Beach, won the July 27 Carolina Jackpot in a second-chance drawing, beating the 16.8 million entries to score the $146,052 prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After learning of her win, she couldn't believe her luck.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
iheart.com

Body Recovered, One Missing After Jumping Off Jaws Bridge On The Vineyard

One person is still missing after four people jumped off the so called Jaws Bridge between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard last night. One body has been recovered according to Coast Guard officials, Two others were recovered unharmed. The jumpers, described as being in their 20's apparently went in last night around 11 o'clock. A Coast Guard rescue boat, a helicopter from Joint Base Cape Cod and several fire department and harbormaster boats are assisting in the search for the other person. We will bring you more information when we receive it.
EDGARTOWN, MA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb

The housing market has been hot for a while with people rushing to buy homes in suburban areas. The coronavirus pandemic, lower mortgage rates, and the rise of remote work have popularized leisurely neighborhoods outside of big cities and metro areas. This new rush has led to a higher demand for suburban homes, according to Travel + Leisure.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

School Public District Ratings Released

The Texas Education Agency's ratings for public school districts are out. The T-E-A released school district and campus ratings for the first time in three years yesterday. The T-E-A ratings measure five categories including student achievement and school progress to determine a school's status. Districts and campuses were graded on an A-to-C scale this year instead of A-to-F in accordance with Senate Bill 1365. Among the top rated districts is Ysleta I-S-D in El Paso which earned an A. Austin I-S-D was given a B.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

GOP Candidate For Governor Uses Questionable Term for Trump & DeSantis

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake this week welcomed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was in his state to help rally support for her ahead of that state's election. While talking about DeSantis, as well as former President Trump, she used what some are calling a "Grossly Inappropriate" term to describe the two men.
FLORIDA STATE

