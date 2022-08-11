Read full article on original website
WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On Top Of His Jeep
A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the...
Four Charged in Macon Homicide, COVID SOE Ends, Flooding Funds for Haywood
Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.
Louisiana One Of Top States For Fentanyl Overdoses
Health officials say Louisiana ranks 11th in the nation for per capita fentanyl overdose rates. The deadly synthetic opioid is being smuggled over the open southern border in record quantities. It's mostly disguised as pills such as Adderall, Vicodin, and Xanax but it's also in other drugs, including cocaine. Jefferson...
One Florida School District Has AR-15's On Campus To Meet Would-Be Shooters
A Florida sheriff has a message for any would-be school shooters. "If they're coming at us with an AR-15, we're going to return with the same or greater firepower." Eric Flowers from Indian River County tells CBS 12 News that each school keeps an AR-15 style rifle in a safe while school resource deputies are on campus.
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
People pay tons of money to live in nice neighborhoods. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. And with more people now working from home than ever, things are getting quite pricey. Travel + Leisure compiled a list...
Iowa State Fair Governor's Charity Steer Show Nets Record $440-K
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair raised a record 440-thousand dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year's Grand Champion "Blue" was owned by Brady Werner of Williamsburg. The steer was shown by John Lawrence of Iowa State University Extension. Grand Champion Showman honors went to Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair Chief Executive Officer, who showed alongside Paige Evans, of Ellsworth, IA and her steer "Maverick."
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
It's that time of the year again —And no, we're not talking about back-to-school season. We're talking about sunflower season. The flower is beginning to turn the state yellow as its beautiful blooms stretch toward the sky. Sunflowers are known for their large blooms that turn to face the...
Florida Teen Accidentally Calls County Commissioner About Selling Drugs
A Florida man accused of being a drug dealer made a big oopsie with law enforcement, according to WKMG. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins was busy on Sunday (August 14) sending calls to residents about upcoming elections when he got a strange callback from one of the numbers. “The guy...
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
North Carolina Woman 'Quite Shocked' To Win Jackpot In Second-Chance Game
A woman in North Carolina is getting a head start on her retirement plans thanks to a massive lottery win. Lorrie Turner, of Ocean Isle Beach, won the July 27 Carolina Jackpot in a second-chance drawing, beating the 16.8 million entries to score the $146,052 prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After learning of her win, she couldn't believe her luck.
Body Recovered, One Missing After Jumping Off Jaws Bridge On The Vineyard
One person is still missing after four people jumped off the so called Jaws Bridge between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard last night. One body has been recovered according to Coast Guard officials, Two others were recovered unharmed. The jumpers, described as being in their 20's apparently went in last night around 11 o'clock. A Coast Guard rescue boat, a helicopter from Joint Base Cape Cod and several fire department and harbormaster boats are assisting in the search for the other person. We will bring you more information when we receive it.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
The housing market has been hot for a while with people rushing to buy homes in suburban areas. The coronavirus pandemic, lower mortgage rates, and the rise of remote work have popularized leisurely neighborhoods outside of big cities and metro areas. This new rush has led to a higher demand for suburban homes, according to Travel + Leisure.
Man Dies After Drinking Mystery Liquid In Court As Guilty Verdict Is Read
A Texas man died shortly after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child. As the jury announced that Edward Leclair, 57, was found guilty of child sexual assault, he began to drink from a plastic water bottle. "It's during this process that he had a bottle of water with...
School Public District Ratings Released
The Texas Education Agency's ratings for public school districts are out. The T-E-A released school district and campus ratings for the first time in three years yesterday. The T-E-A ratings measure five categories including student achievement and school progress to determine a school's status. Districts and campuses were graded on an A-to-C scale this year instead of A-to-F in accordance with Senate Bill 1365. Among the top rated districts is Ysleta I-S-D in El Paso which earned an A. Austin I-S-D was given a B.
GOP Candidate For Governor Uses Questionable Term for Trump & DeSantis
Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake this week welcomed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was in his state to help rally support for her ahead of that state's election. While talking about DeSantis, as well as former President Trump, she used what some are calling a "Grossly Inappropriate" term to describe the two men.
