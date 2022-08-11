Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Noozhawk
Heat-Illness Trail Tragedy Shows Signs of Bringing Vital Information to Hikers, Solace to Family
The death of 17-year-old Jake Parks from heat illness after a hike in the mountains above Santa Barbara earlier this year was an incalculable loss for his family. Jenni and Todd Parks’ son was stricken during the May 14 outing, and died a few hours later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
sitelinesb.com
Is Something Finally Happening in This Space?
••• The “for lease” sign is gone at 7 E. Anapamu, once the site of La Cocina/The Smithy/Somerset, and workers have been seen inside (although the interior doesn’t look any different). Anyone know anything? It has the best courtyard in town. ••• The word on...
sitelinesb.com
The Hilton Santa Barbara Has Big Expansion Plans
••• It’s like hyperlocal HGTV: “My name is Laura Rice. I was a product development designer and trend analyst for a large corporation. I recently purchased this home in Montecito [above] for 2.675 over FaceTime with no contingencies! Follow along as I flip this house into my dream Mediterranean styled home!”
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing
Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
santabarbaraca.com
Five Fun Things to Do in Goleta
The seaside town of Goleta, located approximately nine miles north of Santa Barbara, is home to much more than the University of California, Santa Barbara. Known agriculturally for its avocado and lemon tree farming, this slice of the Santa Barbara South Coast is not-to-be-missed during your vacation to The American Riviera®.
Santa Barbara Zoo receives license to become first outdoor preschool in state
The Santa Barbara Zoo's Early Explorers Preschool recently received its official license from the state of California, making it the state's very first licensed outdoor preschool. The post Santa Barbara Zoo receives license to become first outdoor preschool in state appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff
A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
visitventuraca.com
Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?
Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
KEYT
A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast
Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Early Morning Fire Response to Isla Vista Eatery
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to an early morning fire alarm at an Isla Vista restaurant. At 4:27 a.m., crews responded to 901 Embarcadero Del Mar, the location of Su's Bowl, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, engine 17 discovered an activated fire suppression sprinkler had extinguished an internal fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire released Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety to prevent vegetation fires. The post Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Canyon News
One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park
MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara
Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The post Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
