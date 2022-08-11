3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.

Read full article on original website
Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair
Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic. This year, governor and lieutenant governor candidates are running on a single ticket, and the ticket that wins...
Tuesday is Alaska’s first ranked choice election. Here’s what to know.
It’s August, and what is surely the most confusing election in Alaska history is Tuesday, Aug 16. Alaskans are voting in both the primary election and special U.S. House race. Got questions? We’ve got answers. Am I going to get a mailed ballot?. Only if you applied for...
Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for first time in special election with Sarah Palin
(WASHINGTON) — On Tuesday, for the first time, Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting — and it’ll be for a special general election to fill the state’s only House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. Three candidates advanced from a crowded special primary...
Jim and Faye Palin host big election eve bash for Begich in Wasilla
Over 100 people poured through the doors of the home of Jim and Faye Palin on Monday night, the eve of the special general election and the regular primary election. Jim and Faye Palin are well-respected former senior managers at MTA and MEA; Nick Begich served on the board of MTA for five years.
Alaska Senate Election Notice on Aug 16
Voters in Alaska will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was June 1, 2022.
Alaska Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Alaska is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was June 1, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
Fmr. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at CPAC Conference in Texas CSPAN August 15, 2022 11:34am-11:58am EDT
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) sat down for a brief discussion on conservative principles during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. A variety of topics were discussed, including energy and oil production, education, and immigration. The former governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president is currently running to fill the seat of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) who passed away earlier in the year.
Alaska Bill Establishes New State Broadband Office
Alaska has enacted new legislation to establish a state broadband office, a broadband parity adjustment fund and a statewide broadband advisory board. The law that establishes all three was recently signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy after it was initially proposed last year by state Rep. Bryce Edgmon in response to recommendations listed in a Nov. 2021 report from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. In the report, the task force detailed the state’s need for a centralized approach to expanding broadband. At the same time, a historic amount of funding for broadband is currently making its way down to states from the federal government.
It may be more than two weeks before Alaska voters know who will be their (temporary) representative in Congress
One consequence of the new ranked choice voting system in Alaska is that voters will probably not know for at least 15 days who will be the winner of the congressional race. That’s because, by law, the absentee ballots and overseas ballots have 15 days to get back to the Division of Elections.
Alaska adopts ranked-choice voting for primaries
Alaska is set to use ranked-choice voting for the first time in Tuesday’s primaries and special election, with all four House candidates from different parties facing off in one race. Advocates say the new system will reduce partisanship, but some candidates are pushing back, NBC News correspondent Ali Vitali reports.Aug. 15, 2022.
Alaska AG joins 22 states urging judges to keep travel mask mandate struck down for good
Attorneys general from Alaska and 22 other states filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. The CDC now recommends passengers in such places as airports and airplanes wear masks,...
Notes from trail: Report shows Tshibaka has raised more funds than any past challenger to Murkowski
How many have voted? 13,568 people have early voted or absentee voted in the Aug. 16 primary, as of yesterday’s Division of Elections report. There were 23,900+ absentee ballots mailed to voters who requested them, and a substantially higher number of those went to Republican voters. A fundraising metric:...
