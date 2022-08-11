Drunken driver sentenced in death of 8-year-old passenger

A Toledo woman was sentenced to six to nine years in prison Thursday on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in the 2021 traffic death of an 8-year-old child.

Christina Price, 38, of Bush Street, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury in February on two counts of vehicular homicide. Price’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit when she crashed her car on the Craig Memorial Bridge. Police said she struck the west half of the drawbridge as it was being raised.

Kyla Brown, 8, was riding in the car’s back seat and was pronounced dead on Sept. 11. She was a third grader at Navarre Elementary School in East Toledo.

“She was the life of the party and a great kid with potential,” the girl’s mother, Caitlin Woodbury, said in a statement at the sentencing hearing before Judge Dean Mandros of Lucas County Common Pleas Court. “We hope to get the justice that Kyla deserves.”

Price’s attorney, James Anderson, said that she will never pick up a drink again. Price also has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“There’s no road map for Christina to figure out how to redeem herself, to atone,” Mr. Anderson said. “It becomes difficult not only to work through the case and the facts of it but also to find some words that measure up to the gravity of this case and its tragedy.”

On March 8, Price pleaded not guilty to her charges. On June 27, she pleaded no contest and was found guilty.

“I would like to say that one day I pray that the parties involved will find it in their heart to forgive me,” Price said Thursday. “I ruined the lives of Kyla’s friends, family, and classmates who loved her.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Mandros ordered Price to pay restitution of $7,416 to pay for funeral expenses. Price’s driver’s license was suspended for life.

“This child should be getting ready to go to school, but that won’t be happening because Christina Price chose to drive under the influence,” Judge Mandros said. “One thing I learned in the decades of doing this type of work is that no sentence I impose will give satisfaction. I see the tears on the faces of so many of you, and there’s nothing the criminal justice system can do to wipe those tears away.”

Young Brown’s extended family was present at the sentencing, wearing shirts in memory of the child.

Her father, Jerren Brown, had one message, justice for Young Brown.

“[Kyla] was our soul, and six to nine years is definitely not enough,” said Annette Buckner, Kyla’s grandmother. “It was satisfying to see the cuffs slapped on [Price’s] wrist because we’ve been waiting for this for 11 months. We have to take what we can get because of our baby.”