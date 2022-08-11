ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Former President Donald Trump's oldest daughter and son-in-law were in Rochester, Minnesota Monday night.Photojournalist Joe Ahlquist with the Post Bulletin took photos of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walking through downtown Rochester.Ahlquist said he took the photos just before 8 p.m.He said he wasn't sure why the famous couple was in Rochester, but he heard they were there and he was able to get a few photos. Also on Monday evening, former President Trump said that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

