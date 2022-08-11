ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

KGET

Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
POTUS
CBS Minnesota

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump spotted in Rochester, Minn.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Former President Donald Trump's oldest daughter and son-in-law were in Rochester, Minnesota Monday night.Photojournalist Joe Ahlquist with the Post Bulletin took photos of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walking through downtown Rochester.Ahlquist said he took the photos just before 8 p.m.He said he wasn't sure why the famous couple was in Rochester, but he heard they were there and he was able to get a few photos.  Also on Monday evening, former President Trump said that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Trump critics fly $1,800 banner that said 'HA HA HA' to 'mock' protestors at Mar-a-Lago residence following FBI raid

A group of Trump critics flew a banner over the protestors at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.The banner floated overhead with the words "HA HA HA HA HA HA" appearing. A banner with the words "HA HA HA HA HA HA" floated over former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and resort Wednesday to "mock" protestors upset about Trump's legal trouble.
PALM BEACH, FL
