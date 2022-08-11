UC San Diego Library and San Diego Natural History Museum Collaborate to Raise Awareness of the Beauty that Emerges During Scientific Research

Learning to become better problem solvers is how several San Diego high school students, as well as high school teachers, spent part of the summer here at the University of California San Diego. The engineering problem-solving course they participated in is part of a larger UC San Diego project to better prepare more San Diegans for technical careers. The UC San Diego approach involves teaching practical problem-solving skills that have been extracted out of the practice of engineering.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO