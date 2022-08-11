UC San Diego Library and San Diego Natural History Museum Collaborate to Raise Awareness of the Beauty that Emerges During Scientific Research

Read full article on original website
UC San Diego Receives $1.3M from W. M. Keck Foundation to Study Origins of Dementia
Researchers at the University of California San Diego have received a $1.3 million grant from the W. M. Keck Foundation for a project that could help scientists better understand the role misfolded tau proteins play in causing neurodegenerative diseases like dementia, which may lead to more effective drug therapies. The...
UC San Diego Named 5th Best Public University by Academic Ranking of World Universities
The University of California San Diego has been ranked 5th among the nation’s best public universities for its award-winning faculty and alumni, academic performance and impactful research. The new 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) ranking was released today by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, which also named UC San Diego 16th among colleges in the nation and 21st in the world.
Problem-solving like an expert
Learning to become better problem solvers is how several San Diego high school students, as well as high school teachers, spent part of the summer here at the University of California San Diego. The engineering problem-solving course they participated in is part of a larger UC San Diego project to better prepare more San Diegans for technical careers. The UC San Diego approach involves teaching practical problem-solving skills that have been extracted out of the practice of engineering.
