If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s lunch-packing season again as our kids head back to school, and of all the words you could use to describe packing lunches, “fun” isn’t even in the top 10. Well, not for most of us, anyway – which is why we’re on TikTok searching out inspiration from those who do enjoy packing lunches. And if you’ve been on social media at all, you’ve likely seen the brand name Bentgo floating around, because there’s no shortage of TikTok-ers who swear by them for their kids’ lunch boxes. The hashtag #bentgolunchbox alone has over 32 million views. There’s just something so satisfying about seeing the food so neatly arranged in tidy little compartments, making it look so appetizing that our kids might actually eat their lunch instead of pitching it in the nearest trash can.
Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
Ina Garten makes a number of easy tomato salads perfect for the hot summer months. The 'Barefoot Contessa' star puts her fresh garden tomatoes front in center in simple recipes.
Joy Bauer keeps cleanup easy with 2 healthy sheet-pan suppers
Holy sheet — sheet-pan suppers, that is! I've got two easy-peasy single-pan meals that are perfect for busy weeknights. Everything is betta with feta — especially a sheet-pan supper. This scrumptious one-sheet wonder is all about ease and deliciousness. It's a celebration of summer with sweet kernels of corn, bright, juicy tomatoes and earthy zucchini. The tomatoes burst in the heat (not to mention deliver an extra nutritional punch of antioxidants), while the lime slices soften and offer just the right amount of tart-citrus goodness. The roasted caramelized veggies add loads of texture and flavor, and the savory sausage brings the dish home. If desired, you can easily make this vegetarian by increasing the veggies and omitting the sausage (or using a plant-based variety).
As a restaurant cook, I've learned that using a marinade or brine and waiting to add sauce on the grill is essential for delicious grilled chicken.
Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
In case you missed it, not all cooking oil is created equal. When it comes to comparing the pros and cons of the various options, though, it can get quite complicated. Take grapeseed oil vs. olive oil, for example. Can they be used interchangeably? And is one better for you than the other? We did a little digging and got the full scoop on these two pantry staples—and the good news is that they’re both very good for you. Better still, our guide to grapeseed oil and olive oil will tell you everything you need to know about the health benefits and best uses for both.
Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
This protein-packed meatless loaf will quickly become a dinnertime favorite. It’s firm, not mushy or dry, and bursts with umami flavor — and we didn’t even use any mock meats. The vegan loaf is equally terrific topped with a shiny layer of ketchup glaze or smothered in gravy. Plus, leftovers make fantastic sandwiches.
The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts.
Few things are better than enjoying a butter-slabbed, salt-sprinkled piece of corn on the cob. That is, until you've tried this almost-as-easy creamed corn recipe, inspired by the summer bounty that is baskets overflowing with ears of tender corn kernels. This recipe for creamed corn is light on the seasoning to celebrate the natural, sweet flavor of summer corn. If you've ever ordered creamed corn (it's both a popular steakhouse staple and a barbecue side offering) but never thought to make it at home, this straightforward recipe is sure to rectify that quickly.
Canola oil and vegetable oil are some of the most common cooking oils. Although they may seem interchangeable, they are actually quite different in terms of nutritional value. In general, canola oil is the healthier cooking option due to its higher concentration of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats and lower concentration of saturated fats.
The flavors of South Florida are captured in this Key West Chicken recipe by a tart and sweet marinade made with orange and lime juices and zest. For an easy grilled main, use boneless skinless chicken breast to allow the flavors to soak in quickly. Pair with your favorite salad for a light and healthy meal, or serve alongside hearty sides like grilled corn on the cob, grilled potato salad, and even grilled peaches.
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. What is a perfect veggie burger? That depends on how you like it: there are fans of burgers that are bean-based, nut-based, vegetable-packed and made with grains. Not every veggie-burger-lover loves every veggie burger. (Try saying that 10 times fast.) Some people want it to resemble meat, some like them nutty, and some focus on grill-ability.
When it comes to vinegar, there are two camps of people: Those who can’t get enough and those who avoid its fermented funk. And speaking of funk, vinegar always has a funky smell, so how do you know when it’s past its prime? Does vinegar ever become too funky to consume safely? Does vinegar go bad? Does vinegar expire? Thankfully, the answer to these questions is about as clear as white vinegar.
Sweet tea is a classic summertime beverage. It is actually a sweetened iced tea that is a popular summertime drink throughout the United States, and all year round in Southern states. It is a delightful and refreshing drink that is sure to hit the spot on any hot...
We can all agree homemade sweet potato fries are healthier than the grease-laden, regular fries sold at fast-food restaurants. They're full of fiber and "good carbs," not to mention antioxidants and vitamins. Even the much-maligned white potato has lots of Vitamin C and potassium. As for sweet potatoes, they're packed with vitamin A, carotenoids, B vitamins and medicinal bioactive plant compounds.
Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And whether you prefer your meals savory, sweet, or a mix of each — getting your fix on busy mornings can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, satisfying your cravings has never been easier with this handy little breakfast appliance that delivers restaurant-quality sandwiches in a jiff.
Tent aluminum foil over the chicken and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of one of the thighs should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). If needed, return to the air fryer and cook in 5-minute increments until safe temperature is achieved.
Looking for a sauce that’s good on everything? Make this green sauce for an herby, all-purpose sauce that is delicious as a dip, sauce, and drizzle!. Say hello to our secret green sauce that you can put on anything! It’s herby, garlic-forward and so delicious. What is green...
