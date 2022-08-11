Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 22:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PDT MONDAY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1017 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Riverside County. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 119 and 128. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Tornado Warning issued for Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Duval County in south central Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1000 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Freer, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Freer around 1010 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 770 and 776. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 340 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville; Butte; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Flood Advisory issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Osceola. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Harmony, Pine Grove and Alligator Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron County through 530 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laguna Heights, or near South Padre Island, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Isabel City Hall, Holly Beach, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park and Port Isabel Library. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding of about one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, several blocks of Water Street observe shallow flooding from one half to one foot in depth. The low-lying areas along River Road and adjacent residential roads, south of River Road Park, will begin to flood. Route 133 at Little Mallory Creek may begin to flood. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/12 AM 6.3 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 14/12 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 N/A Minor 15/01 AM 6.3 1.6 1.4 N/A Minor 15/01 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 N/A Minor 16/02 AM 6.1 1.4 1.4 N/A Minor 16/02 PM 5.4 0.7 0.8 N/A None
Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Maricao, Mayaguez, Sabana Grande, San German by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-08-16 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hormigueros; Maricao; Mayaguez; Sabana Grande; San German FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Hormigueros, Maricao, Mayaguez, Sabana Grande and San German. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 402 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Flood Watch issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, Far Northeast Highlands and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Strong, slow moving storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall late this afternoon and evening. Amounts between 2 and 4 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:41:00 Expires: 2022-08-16 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Naranjito; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Naranjito and Toa Alta. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naranjito, Toa Alta, Bayamon, Sabana Seca, Guaynabo, Pajaros, Galateo, H. Rivera Colon, Candelaria and Mucarabones. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Culberson, Jeff Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Culberson; Jeff Davis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT/145 PM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT /145 PM MDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM CDT /1043 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kent, Fort Davis, Plateau, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountains State Park, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Black Mountain, Star Mountain, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Camden, Miller, Morgan, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Miller; Morgan; Pulaski FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following counties, Benton, Camden, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated previous heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding continues in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Blue Springs Creek at Highway Z, Weimer Creek at White School Road, Big Buffalo Creek at Highway WW, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and Atwell Creek at Highway K. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Osage Beach, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Laurie, Iberia, Sunrise Beach, Linn Creek and Tuscumbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 15:12:00 Expires: 2022-08-16 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Marias; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 208 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Hato Arriba, Aceitunas, La Playa, Espino and Juncal. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Monsoon moisture over the area will result in another round of heavy rain producing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 AM MST At 1000 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence Junction, just southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 222. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 145 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Lincoln; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around or a little above 105 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, North Itasca, South Cass, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; South Cass; South Itasca AREAS OF FOG Areas of fog, some dense, will occur into mid-morning. The visibility may drop to a quarter mile at times. If traveling, be prepared for changing visibility. Be ready to reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Ensure your headlights are on.
Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN TRINITY COUNTY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert.in effect until noon PDT Wednesday. Due to persistent smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires, the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect at least through 1 PM PDT on Wednesday for much of the Trinity River Valley. This includes the locations of Salyer, Burnt Ranch, Hawkins Bar, Junction City, Weaverville and the Lewiston areas. An Air Quality Alert means that air quality will be hazardous for all groups of people. Everyone in these areas should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors as much as possible. Keep windows closed, do not run house fans that bring outside air indoors. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness. For more information, please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the latest air quality alert. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Madison, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Madison; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 218 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles south of Monticello to 15 miles east of St. Marks, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City, Econfina and Wacissa Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
