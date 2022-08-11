Joan Scott, the founder and president of the talent and literary agency Writers and Artists, died of natural causes on Thursday, August 4 at her home in New York City. She was 98. Scott was instrumental in starting the careers of many award-winning actors, including Harrison Ford, Danny Glover, Roy Scheider, James Woods, Henry Winkler, Elizabeth McGovern, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, and James Gandolfini, among others. She also furthered the publishing of writers George Wing, David Henry Hwang, Robert Schenkkan, David Magee, and Jonathan Larson, and directors Joe Mantello and Philip Noyce. She also helped start the careers of many...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO