News Talk 860 KSFA
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas
As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens
On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
KSLA
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KTAL
Baby ball python stolen from Shreveport pet store; reward offered
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local pet store is asking for help in finding a baby Albino Ball Python stolen from its cage. The one-foot baby python was stolen from The Pet Zone store in Shreveport during a busy Saturday afternoon. Store manager Zachary Nelson says this was not...
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
KSLA
Shreveport councilman comments on Perkins' appeal
The school board is calling for a $189 million bond election for facility upgrades across the district. Bossier City apartment holds lemonade fundraiser to benefit children with cancer. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children...
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
It’s Bingo Time in Lufkin, Texas with the Boys and Girls Club
It's Bingo Time with the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin. This is one of the fundraisers we look forward to every year. A chance to have fun, win some awesome prizes, and most importantly, support an agency that does so many great things with kids in East Texas. The...
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
Haunting in Louisiana? Motion Camera Captures Spooky Visitor
Do you believe in ghosts? Let me say I am a huge skeptic. BUT, I have seen evidence of weird things going on at several local places. I have been to many of the "most haunted places in Shreveport Bossier." What Kinds of Things Happen with Ghosts?. I felt a...
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
bossierpress.com
Bossier church to open new elementary school on August 15
The Pentecostals of Bossier swing open their doors to offer a Montessori-based education to the community. Bossier City, La. — Bossier Christian Academy housed at The Pentecostals of Bossier, 2833 Viking Drive, is now accepting students from the community for the 2022-23 school year. Using a Montessori-style approach, the...
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Lufkin Fire Dept, Texas Forest Service Battling Large Brush Fire
The Lufkin Fire Department along with firefighters from the Texas Forest Service are on the scene of a large fire located to the west of Southwood Drive, near the Hoshall Drive area. The blaze is estimated to be 9 acres in size. The Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer page has estimated that the fire is 15% contained.
Exciting New Entertainment At The Texas State Forest Festival In Lufkin
Over the past few years, COVID left many of our favorite events in a revised or different configuration than what we were accustomed to. For 2022 the Texas State Forest Festival is back and unrestricted. The 38th annual festival will be from Thursday, September 15th, 2022 - Sunday, September 18th,...
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
