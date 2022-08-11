Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Managing behavior in pets
To properly treat patients, veterinary professionals must rule out all possibilities of what the underlying issue could be. If diagnostic testing has been completed with no medical issue identified, it may be a behavioral issue. Where do you start when it comes to treating behavior in felines, canines, and exotic animals? Amy Pike, DVM, DACVB, IAABC-CABC, co-owner of 2 Animal Behavior Wellness Center locations in Virginia, shared common behavior issues she sees in practice and how to help manage them, for the pet and client, with dvm360®.
PETS・
DVM 360
Tips and tricks for easing dog separation anxiety as kids return to school
Brooklyn veterinarian offers advice for pet owners to help their dogs continue to thrive as activity in the house dies down. As children transition from summertime to attending school each day, dogs must transition to a change in routine as well, many experiencing separation anxiety. Therefore in a company release,1 Brett Levitzke, DVM, chief medical officer with Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group (VERG) Brooklyn, outlined signs of separation anxiety, plus tips for preventing dog depression and other behaviors they may exhibit as a result.
DVM 360
NC State investigates possible connection between hearing loss and dementia in geriatric canines
The new study performed auditory and cognitive tests on almost 40 senior and geriatric patients. North Carolina State University recently published a new study investigating the connection between senior and geriatric canines with dementia and hearing loss. Through the study, the university hopes this could potentially aid in the treatment of aging dogs and the relationship between loss of sensory and cognitive function in dogs.
PETS・
