To properly treat patients, veterinary professionals must rule out all possibilities of what the underlying issue could be. If diagnostic testing has been completed with no medical issue identified, it may be a behavioral issue. Where do you start when it comes to treating behavior in felines, canines, and exotic animals? Amy Pike, DVM, DACVB, IAABC-CABC, co-owner of 2 Animal Behavior Wellness Center locations in Virginia, shared common behavior issues she sees in practice and how to help manage them, for the pet and client, with dvm360®.

