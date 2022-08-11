ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury advances to American Legion World Series Final Four by topping South Carolina

SHELBY, N.C. — The postseason pop in Zach Amero's bat has powered Shrewsbury Post 397 to its rewarding run at the American Legion World Series. Amero, a former St. John's High standout from Auburn, delivered the first three runs for Post 397 in its 4-1 elimination-game victory Saturday night over Camden, South Carolina, and Shrewsbury is...
SHREWSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Northeast Baseball team ends successful run in the playoffs

WESTFORD — It was a valiant effort put forth in the best two-of-three Northeast League Championship series, but Wilmington fell short, settling for the runner-up trophy. Top-seed Westford, which was a late arrival to the league earlier this summer, dealt No. 3 Wilmington an 8-2 defeat in the finale last Tuesday, to claim a second straight championship. Wilmington last celebrated a title in 2020.
WILMINGTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip

HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
HUDSON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95

Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
NORTH READING, MA
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Italian Festival going strong on third day

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA

