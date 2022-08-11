Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Shrewsbury advances to American Legion World Series Final Four by topping South Carolina
SHELBY, N.C. — The postseason pop in Zach Amero's bat has powered Shrewsbury Post 397 to its rewarding run at the American Legion World Series. Amero, a former St. John's High standout from Auburn, delivered the first three runs for Post 397 in its 4-1 elimination-game victory Saturday night over Camden, South Carolina, and Shrewsbury is...
homenewshere.com
Northeast Baseball team ends successful run in the playoffs
WESTFORD — It was a valiant effort put forth in the best two-of-three Northeast League Championship series, but Wilmington fell short, settling for the runner-up trophy. Top-seed Westford, which was a late arrival to the league earlier this summer, dealt No. 3 Wilmington an 8-2 defeat in the finale last Tuesday, to claim a second straight championship. Wilmington last celebrated a title in 2020.
5 things to know as Middleborough becomes first Mass. team to make Little League World Series since 2009
A matchup with Tennessee awaits. Middleborough booked a trip to the Little League World Series, becoming the first Massachusetts team to compete in the event since Peabody in 2009. Here are five things to know as the squad heads to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Middleborough has made it this far before, but...
Shrewsbury Post 397 now 1-1 at American Legion World Series after stopping League City, Texas
SHELBY, N.C. — Maybe Thursday's setback was merely just the end of a five-game winning streak for Shrewsbury Post 397. Shrewsbury, which went 5-0 as host while capturing last week's Northeast Regionals, bounced back Friday with a fine 3-1 victory over Western Region champion League City in the second day of pool play at the...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
communityadvocate.com
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
WCVB
Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment. ...
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
spectrumnews1.com
Italian Festival going strong on third day
WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
