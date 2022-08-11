Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Coming Back this Fall is Your Chance to Race Exotic Sports Cars in Texas
The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall. The company...
Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates
Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation.Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash. Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
Houston Chronicle
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
starlocalmedia.com
Tune-up time: Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football teams gear up for annual scrimmages
With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage. It’ll give teams...
tigerdroppings.com
Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field
9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
fwtx.com
The Eagles to Play Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Nov. 25
The Eagles are landing, finally. The celebrated American rock band, with far more Grammys than actual wings, is bringing its “Hotel California 2022” tour to Dickies Arena on Nov. 25, six days after George Strait’s bus pulls out of its bay. This marks another extension of the...
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Maryland Daily Record
Scott Hoying Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Girlfriend: Mark Manio (Boyfriend) (2017–present) Scott Richard Hoying is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who gained international fame when he, along with his childhood friend, founded The Pentatonix, which is a very famous American musical group. He also worked for a while in a musical duo called Superfruit.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
