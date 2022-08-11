ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

94.3 Lite FM

Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates

Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
Houston Chronicle

This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
fwtx.com

The Eagles to Play Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Nov. 25

The Eagles are landing, finally. The celebrated American rock band, with far more Grammys than actual wings, is bringing its “Hotel California 2022” tour to Dickies Arena on Nov. 25, six days after George Strait’s bus pulls out of its bay. This marks another extension of the...
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
