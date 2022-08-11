Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO