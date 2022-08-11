Read full article on original website
Related
Emergent receives FDA warning letter over quality control issues
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS.N) said on Friday it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing certain deficiencies at the contract drugmaker's manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland.
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil. That’s the active ingredient in the...
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control
Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
Comments / 0