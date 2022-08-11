ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Linus Monkeypox#Potency#Diseases#General Health#Monkeypox Shot#Bavarian Nordic
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
