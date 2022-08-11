Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Toys can bridge gap between learning, fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — From little kids who use their imaginations to create the best stories, to the teenager who prefers a more mentally sustaining game, plenty of games can be used for learning. Story Time Chess can transform into a full-size, story-time chess match. Elizabeth Werner, a lifestyle expert,...
WBBJ
‘Stay Well’ health fair, vaccine event coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine Event will be held Saturday, August 20. ‘Stay Well’ events take place in select cities across the country through partnerships between The Cobb Institute in Washington D.C. and local agencies in an effort to provide Black communities with health-related resources.
WBBJ
Southwest HRA delivers digital hope to senior community
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Southwest Human Resources Agency is wanting to increase digital literacy among West Tennessee among seniors. And they are doing so with the help of a grant from West End Home Foundation. “Our purpose is to go out and reach out to these individuals who are...
WBBJ
Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble helps Redemption Road Rescue
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is no time for horsin’ around when there is competition on the green. The Fifth Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble kicked off on Monday. The annual fundraising event was held at the Jackson National Golf club in the northeast part of the Hub City. More than 30 teams of four competed in this year’s event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
RIFA to host annual ‘Pack the Bus’ food drive August 20
JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA is preparing to host their annual “Pack the Bus” food drive to help fight childhood hunger. On Saturday, August 20, volunteers will be helping pack Jackson-Madison County school buses full of nonperishable food items to support the Snack Backpack program. The program allows...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Schools to host Family Night
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meet and greet is being hosted by a local school system. Jackson-Madison County Schools‘ Social & Behavioral Services Department is hosting a family night on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The school system’s Family Night will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central...
WBBJ
Scholarships available from local group
JACKSON, Tenn. — A group with ties to the founding of the nation is helping students and veterans get an education. The Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution says scholarships are being offered to high school students and active duty, retired, reserve, and retired reserve military. They say...
WBBJ
200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend. The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang. There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
WBBJ
‘Tarp Your Load’: Giveaway to be held during Jackson’s Community Clean-up Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Keep Jackson Beautiful Committee will hold a giveaway in conjunction with the Health and Sanitation Department’s “Community Clean-up Day” coming this Saturday. The clean-up day aims to curb illegal dumping in the city by allowing disposal of items...
WBBJ
Racers put their cars to the test at autocross course
JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you have the need for speed? Well one group has you covered. Hub City Speed held their monthly autocross meet up at Jackson Dragway. It only costs 20 dollars to participate and you can drive as fast as you’d like, or can. All you need...
WBBJ
Shiloh to host National Park Service Birthday Bash concert
SHILOH, Tenn. — Live music returns to Shiloh National Military Park to commemorate the 106th birthday of the National Park Service. Each year, park visitors and National Park Service employees gather at events across the country to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the NPS, which took place on August 25, 1916.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
WBBJ
American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Humboldt August 22
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through West Tennessee as part of an annual cross-country ride for a good cause. The American Legion Legacy Run is a five-day, 1,150 mile ride to raise awareness and funds for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship supports children of fallen military personnel or disabled veterans who served in the post-9/11 era.
WBBJ
Residents join in historic bicentennial event
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
WBBJ
Events the week of August 15, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Decatur County Fair (Parsons – through Saturday) Horsin’ Around (Jackson) Whistlin’ Dixie Book Drive (Jackson) Alzheimer’s Awareness Lunch (Jackson) Jackson’s 200th Birthday (Jackson) Thursday, August 18. Unitas w/ George Foreman (Jackson) David Cook...
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
WBBJ
Jackson Boxing Club open to new members
JACKSON, Tenn. — An historic part of Jackson’s past is being revived and getting the younger generation active. Obie Beard, the Head Coach of the Jackson Boxing Club, is no stranger to the benefits the club can provide, as he was a boxer during Jackson’s boxing heyday.
WBBJ
Public invited to celebrate Jackson’s 200th birthday at City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — The public is invited to a reception at City Hall as the City of Jackson celebrates its 200th birthday. The event will mark the anniversary of the City of Jackson’s formation on August 17, 1822. The reception will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday,...
WBBJ
Many county commissioners attend final meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for their regular monthly meeting, but it was the last meeting for many. The county commission held their monthly meeting with many items on the list. One the commission touched on was the amended tax resolution. “The tax rate, we’re trying...
Comments / 0