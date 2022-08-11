Read full article on original website
Related
nrinow.news
Financial referendum, Twilight Woods Walk: Five things to know in Glocester this week
The town of Glocester’s financial referendum will be held on Tuesday, August 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with voting at the Glocester Senior Center at 1210 Putnam Pike. You must be a Glocester registered voter to cast a vote. The town budget can be found here. Road...
nrinow.news
State officials visit Pascoag to celebrate opening of RI’s first utility-scale battery storage
BURRILLVILLE – Gov. Dan McKee, Pascoag Utility District and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources announced the official opening of Rhode Island’s first utility scale battery storage facility this week. PUD had the battery storage system installed to provide increased reliability for its 5,000 customers during peak...
nrinow.news
Attorney General’s office says no charges ‘at this time’ for North Smithfield football players
NORTH SMITHFIELD – After interviews with more than 30 adults and children, the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said there is no basis at this time to bring any charges related to allegations of hazing against members of the North Smithfield High School football team. The...
Comments / 0