Mattawan, MI

fox2detroit.com

Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan State
Mattawan, MI
Michigan Entertainment
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

"Everybody is in a predicament," Dowagiac residents scramble to find new housing

DOWAGIC, Mich. — Two apartment buildings in Dowagiac have been sold to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, that according to the tribe. Dozens who live in the Hamilton Square and Hillcrest apartments say they will displaced and were blindsided by the move. “They could’ve told us, put the...
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
100.7 WITL

Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?

Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
VICKSBURG, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.

