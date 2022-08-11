Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
fox2detroit.com
Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
'I was really scared, I was really shook'; 11-year-old boy speaks out after family was carjacked at gunpoint
KENTWOOD, Michigan — It's been a week since 11-year-old Jeremy, his two-year-old sister and mother were carjacked at gunpoint. It happened Friday night, August 5 at a McDonald's off 28th Street Southeast in Kentwood. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is not showing Jeremy's face or sharing his last name to...
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Yesterday's Showers
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Saturday’s Showers Across West Michigan. Highs Struggled to break 60 degrees and continuous rain fell on the region.
Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
"Everybody is in a predicament," Dowagiac residents scramble to find new housing
DOWAGIC, Mich. — Two apartment buildings in Dowagiac have been sold to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, that according to the tribe. Dozens who live in the Hamilton Square and Hillcrest apartments say they will displaced and were blindsided by the move. “They could’ve told us, put the...
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?
Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
Man shot twice in Grand Rapids while sitting inside car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot twice while sitting inside his car in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning. Grand Rapids Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Burton Street SE. Police say the victim was sitting in his...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Van Buren County (Van Buren County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a motorcycle crash took place on Friday. The investigation team stated that 27-year-old Darek Jamal Bullock-Miles was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
