Man sentenced in vehicular homicide of 37-year-old woman

A Toledo man convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide was sentenced Thursday to 36 months in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Dean Mandros.

“Another tragedy unfolds,” Judge Mandros said.

George Rogers, of South Defiance Road in Archbold, Ohio, was indicted in March for the vehicular homicide of a 37-year-old woman. In the same month, he pled not guilty to the charges.

Rogers had 13 prior felony convictions, including trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin, and had 10 misdemeanor convictions, Judge Mandros said.

He was speeding and had cocaine in his system when the fatal accident occurred, Lorin Zaner, Rogers’s attorney, said at the sentencing.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” Rogers said in a statement at the sentencing.

Rogers withdrew his previous plea and entered a plea of no contest on June 27. He was found guilty.

Judge Mandros gave Rogers the maximum sentence for his charges and imposed the maximum fine of $10,000.