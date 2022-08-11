We are less than a month away from the return of the NFL, and it will come as online gambling continues to surge across the country. Earlier this year, New York approved online sports betting, which will allow state residents to place bets on the NFL throughout an entire season for the first time ever. The change, along with online gambling recently becoming legal elsewhere, will likely lead to record levels of sports betting on pro football this year. “We will no doubt see the most sports betting wagers in the history of regulated American online sports betting in a few weeks when the NFL Week One kicks off,” says Charles Gillespie, founder and CEO of Gambling.com Group, as he joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what to expect in sports betting this football season.

GAMBLING ・ 16 MINUTES AGO