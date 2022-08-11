Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ada native supports U.S. Navy’s “Take Charge and Move Out” mission
Press Release By Stephanie Fox, Navy Office of Community Outreach: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. - An Ada, Ohio, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO ("Take Charge and Move Out") mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
hometownstations.com
Saving lives is the goal of Allen County's two new roundabouts
Many people have made their opinions known concerning roundabouts but transportation officials say if it can save just one life it has done its job. Holly Geaman has more on the addition of two roundabouts in eastern Allen County. They were on the governor's list of the top dangerous intersections...
hometownstations.com
Expansion in the works for the Auglaize County Jail
A needed expansion is coming for the Auglaize County Jail. HDR design firm evaluated the facility last year and confirmed that expansion is needed for their female unit along with the medical and mental health area. At this time the jail only has one female block that holds 11 inmates, leaving the intake area as the only option to house additional females. Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees says expanding capacity within the existing footprint will help fulfill the current need and help corrections officers do their job better.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions
Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions. The transformation has begun as semis full of rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
hometownstations.com
President of Rhodes State tells students to bring passion to their education
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College helped get students ready to start their education career. The college has around 300 new students starting this fall, so they held a welcome day to help them meet other classmates and their instructors to learn about some of the support services on campus and get their books and supplies they will need before classes start. Doctor Cynthia Spiers had some advice for the incoming students, which was to find their passion to help them in their education and in life.
hometownstations.com
Allen East Local Schools Host Open House & Update on Projects
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As summer break comes to a close, the time has come for local schools, parents, and students to prepare for the upcoming school year!. The Allen East Local School District hosted their annual Open House Monday afternoon from 4 pm to 6 pm. Students visited campus to pick up their school schedules, testing out their locker combinations, meet their teachers, and to familiarize themselves with their surroundings before the start of another school year. Even though the classrooms were empty for summer break, the summer has been bustling with activity for Allen East with several ongoing projects.
hometownstations.com
Fun and educational activities for the whole family can be found at the Lima Public Library
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Library is a resource that just keeps giving to the young and old. The Youth Services Department is hard at work making sure that children and their families have everything they need to open the door to imagination and wonder. The department just wrapped up their summer reading program but continues to offer events like the crayon scavenger hunt, design your own unicorn, and hidden picture fun.
hometownstations.com
Employees from Lima City Schools get advice on balancing work and life
Lima City Schools staff are gearing up for another school year. Around 600 employees were part of the school district's opening day meeting. Kentucky educator and speaker Joel (cot-ee) Katte came to share some motivational thoughts for the teachers and staff to take into the school year. Katte says that they need to find a balance between work and their life outside of school. The last school year was tough for a lot of districts, including Lima City Schools, and Katte says that they need to lean into the tough stuff and maximize every moment at school and at home, and know they are in the business of changing lives.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
peakofohio.com
Ribbon cutting held at new wedding venue
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Honey Birch Farm on Thursday. This is the former Markin Farm outside of Bellefontaine. The new owners have transformed the area into an event/wedding venue. Honey Birch will host an open house on Sunday, August 21, from 11:00-2:00. The...
Report: Three fatal crashes in Allen County in July
LIMA — There were three fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of July, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition. Both the current number of fatal crashes and the number of traffic-related fatalities in Allen County so far this year are now up to six, according to a release from the coalition. In 2021, there were six fatal crashes and seven total fatalities reported through the month of July.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club awards scholarships to non-traditional students
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-traditional students get the chance to continue their education thanks to a local organization. The Lima Rotary Club handed out another round of scholarships to 14 individuals, each receiving $1,000 for the fall of 2022. They are pursuing higher education in a variety of fields and attending several educational institutions in the region. These students are considered non-traditional because life has thrown them a curveball and college has had to wait.
hometownstations.com
Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting
Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
hometownstations.com
Shawnee students eager to begin new school year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe summer break is coming to a close as students prepare for the return to the classroom. Shawnee High School students were spotted walking the halls as they came to pick up their Chromebooks and workbooks, along with taking their school pictures. Students can pick up their materials throughout the week between 8 and 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The return day for students is coming up on August 25th. We spoke with students who are eager to begin a new year, and finally without the weight of COVID restrictions.
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Lima News
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
Community supports Lauck benefit dinner
LIMA — The City of Lima joined together Friday afternoon to raise money for Chase Lauck, who suddenly passed away at the end of July. Lauck was a 24-year-old Lima native who was deeply loved by his family. The benefit dinner was held at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and Elmview Pub where to-go dinners were given to participants.
