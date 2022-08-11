Lima City Schools staff are gearing up for another school year. Around 600 employees were part of the school district's opening day meeting. Kentucky educator and speaker Joel (cot-ee) Katte came to share some motivational thoughts for the teachers and staff to take into the school year. Katte says that they need to find a balance between work and their life outside of school. The last school year was tough for a lot of districts, including Lima City Schools, and Katte says that they need to lean into the tough stuff and maximize every moment at school and at home, and know they are in the business of changing lives.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO